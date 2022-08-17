The Mountain 7 District volleyball season looks to be a competitive one this fall with talent spread throughout the league.
The season is set to begin Aug. 22. Here’s a preseason look at each team in the Mountain 7 as well as defending Southwest District champion Virginia High.
GATE CITY
The Lady Blue Devils finished 25-5 last season and went undefeated in the Mountain 7 on their way to the district and Region 2D titles.
While veteran coach Amy Reed’s squad lost a bunch to graduation, the Lady Devils have plenty back, including Makayla Bays — the Times News Southwest Virginia, Region 2D and Mountain 7 player of the year.
During a dominant 2021 season, Bays piled up 581 kills — fifth best in a season in VHSL history – along with 47 blocks, 343 digs, 95 aces and 24 assists.
Bays is joined by returning starters Lexie Ervin, a senior outside hitter, senior middle hitter Rylee Hall and junior libero Rylee Blevins.
Senior Kady Davidson is to play a crucial role as a defensive specialist.
Sophomore Peyton Taylor steps in at the setter position, and depth on the front row comes from junior Abby Hill and sophomore Madeline Greear.
The Lady Blue Devils open their season Monday at Science Hill.
UNION
With nearly the entire team returning from last season, excitement is high for the Lady Bears.
Union finished 12-14 in a rebuilding 2021 season.
Two key seniors back are All-Mountain 7 middle blocker Isabella Blagg and district libero of the year Gracie Gibson.
Plenty of other experienced players return, among them senior setter Brooke Bailey, senior outside hitter Gracy McKinney, junior middle blocker Jordan Shuler, junior outside hitter Shay Henderson, outside hitters Olivia Light, a junior, and Harper Potter, a sophomore, and junior defensive specialist Lindsay Roberts.
Key newcomers are sophomores Keelie Sutphin, Essie Henderson and Kylee Castle.
Union hosts Rye Cove on Aug. 23 to kick off the season.
WISE CENTRAL
Last season was a banner year for the Lady Warriors, and coach Lucindy Lawson is hoping to follow that 16-7 campaign with another solid effort.
“We have great leadership from returning players,” Lawson said. “We have dependability and a strong leadership voice from our setter, Emilee Mullins, as well as front row dependability.”
Mullins, a senior, and sophomores Abbie Jordan and Emmah McAmis — who slammed down 513 kills as a freshman — are back to power Central.
Senior Leah Newberry steps into a starting role this season.
Freshmen Ameera Youmessi, Chloe Wells and Sophia Fleming could figure in to the rotation, along with juniors Angelina Hughes and Haleigh Necessary, and sophomores Jadyn Foster, Gracie Thompkins and Emma Ramsey.
The Lady Warriors open the season Aug. 25 at Rye Cove.
LEE HIGH
The Lady Generals return close to their entire roster after fielding a young squad in 2021, and that has coach Ashley Bruner and her staff excited about the fall.
Senior starter Katie Hammonds, a key player all over the court, is back along with junior setter Blair Calton, junior outside hitter Cassidy Hammonds and junior Annabelle Fritts.
Juniors Emma Fortner and Sybella Yeary also figure into the rotation along with transfer McKayla Carr, a senior, and middle hitters Preslei Chance (Jr.) and Elizabeth Laws (So.).
Lee opens at Twin Springs on Aug. 23.
JOHN BATTLE
The Lady Trojans were young in last season’s 13-14 campaign, giving coach Brittni Haderer a proven, experienced squad entering the fall.
“We are returning most of our varsity starters and we will have a lot of experience on the floor,” Haderer said.
“However, we will have a few first-time varsity players in the mix that will need to learn the speed and transition of a varsity-level game.”
Back are senior middle hitter Molly Little, an All-Mountain 7 pick last year; senior setter and hitter Mackenzie Smith; junior setter and hitter Jacqueline Hill; junior libero Allison Smith; junior hitter Bella Shutters; and senior hitter Hayley Foster.
Junior newcomers Olivia Stevens, Eden Wallace and Kendall Jarvis provide depth.
Battle opens Monday at Rye Cove.
ABINGDON
It’s a rebuilding year for the Lady Falcons. Coach Lora Kiser lost five players to graduation, including Mountain 7 Class 3 player of the year and Times News All-Southwest Virginia selection Jennings Woods.
The Abingdon cupboard is not completely empty, however.
Senior Riley Cvetkovski is back as a setter and defensive specialist. Other key players returning are sophomore Ella Kiser, along with senior hitter Ella Woods, junior hitter Katy Creasy and sophomore libero Muriel Dillow.
The Lady Falcons have a host of newcomers as well: seniors Mya Hopson and Reagan Cox, juniors Becca Bollick and Hannah Dillard, sophomores Mary Hitch, Caylee Muncy, Loralie Sargent and Brooke Dale, and freshman Gracie Statzer.
Abingdon begins the season on Aug. 23 at West Ridge.
RIDGEVIEW
Last season was one of the most successful in Ridgeview history and with nine players returning from that 15-9 squad, expectations are high again.
Coach Holly Fleming is tasked with the chore of replacing Hailey Sutherland and setter Kassidy Rasnick. Sophomore Makinley Owens steps into the setter position, and returning players Leah Sutherland, Caiti Hill and Braelyn Strough anchor the hitting roles.
Hill, Keirstyn Brooks and Jaecey Dingus are on the defensive end. Hitters Macee Hensley, Mackenzie Wright, Tsega Mullins and defensive specialist Allie Greear will see plenty of playing time in the rotation.
VIRGINIA HIGH
The defending Southwest District champion Lady Bearcats, coming off a 22-7 season, are entering a rebuilding year.
“I think we may start off a little slow, but this team has the potential to have a good season by the end,” coach Ashley Johnson said.
“We are finding our way with new people in new positions, so it will take time to learn how to read one another.”
The Lady Bearcats lost four starters who put up big numbers last season, but they have Region 2D and district libero of the year Aidan James back.
Hitter Ameila McKenzie moves from the outside to the middle this year, and outside hitter Ellie Cobb is also back.
Sophomore Charlie Carpenter moves into the setter position and senior Myra Kariuki shifts to an outside hitter role.
Junior middle hitter Paris Martin, freshman Carlei Keeney and senior Alexis Frazier add depth.
Virginia High opens Aug. 23 at home against John Battle.