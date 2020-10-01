Dec. 21 will be a big day for high school basketball fans in Southwest Virginia.
For the first time since early March, prep sports will begin in the region on Dec. 21, barring another delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Athletic officials in the Mountain 7 District are furiously working to fill out the limited nondistrict schedules for various sports at their schools.
Boys and girls basketball will be the first sports to play this year, under the current “Championships — plus 1” plan approved last month by the VHSL Executive Committee.
Under the plan, the Mountain 7 — which includes Class 2 schools Gate City, Union, Wise Central, Lee High, John Battle, Ridgeview and Class 3 Abingdon — are allowed to play 14 basketball games in the regular season, which is eight less than a normal season.
NONDISTRICT OPENERS
The Mountain 7 plan for the hoops season includes 12 district games for each team. That allows for each school to play a home and away series with one nondistrict foe.
Some schools are still working to secure the nondistrict team to fill out their schedule, while others are set.
The Union boys are scheduled to open on Dec. 21 at home against Science Hill, while the Union girls will travel to Thomas Walker on the same night.
Abingdon will open on Dec. 21 against Christiansburg, with the girls game at Abingdon and the boys contest at Christiansburg.
Ridgeview’s boys will open Dec. 21 at home against Twin Valley. The Wolfpack girls have not set an opponent yet.
Lee High boys and girls will begin their seasons on Dec. 22 at home against Lee County rival Thomas Walker.
John Battle boys will play at Virginia High on Dec. 28, while the Lady Trojans will host Virginia High on the same night.
There’s no word yet on the nondistrict foes for Gate City or Wise Central.
DISTRICT SHOWDOWNS
The basketball season in the Mountain 7 will be a tough one to keep track of for district loyalists.
Under the plan approved by the district, boys and girls will play their games on the same day at opposite sites.
The district wasted no time in scheduling a marquee showdown, with the Gate City boys traveling to Union on Dec. 23. Union’s girls, a top contender in the district, will play defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Gate City, led by ETSU signee Sarah Thompson, on the same night at Gate City.
Other district games on the day before Christmas Eve for boys include John Battle at Wise Central and Ridgeview at Abingdon. The Dec. 23 contests for district foes, in addition to Union at Gate City, will include Central at Battle and Abingdon at Ridgeview — another contest between contenders for the district title.
FOOTBALL, VOLLEYBALL IN THE SPRING
Because the spring football season in Virginia will only consist of six games, the Mountain 7 District will play an all-district schedule this season.
The M7 gridiron matrix has the season starting on Feb. 22 with John Battle at Gate City, Lee High at Union and Wise Central at Ridgeview.
The regular season will run through April 2.
The normal fall schedule of volleyball will also be played in the spring, beginning on March 1 with rivals Gate City and Union playing at Union. The other two matches on opening night include John Battle at Wise Central and Ridgeview at Abingdon.
The regular season for volleyball, which will consist of 12 district games for Mountain 7 teams, will run through March 30 with the district tournament set for April 5-9.
CONTINUED PRAYERS FOR DILLON
Please continue prayers for Eastside football player Dillon Meade, who suffered serious injuries in an automobile-related accident last month.