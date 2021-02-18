Mountain 7 teams prepare for football openers next week

The Mountain 7 District football season kicks off Monday with six of the seven teams in action.
The season was postponed from the fall of last year to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a look at the Mountain 7 teams:
GATE CITY BLUE DEVILS
The Blue Devils lost a bunch from the squad that finished 4-7.
“We graduated 13 seniors from last year’s team,” second-year coach Jeremy Houseright said. “Their leadership will be missed, but you can already see these other guys following their example and starting to take that role on.”
Senior Luke Reed returns to the quarterback position.
Also back on the offensive side of the ball is junior running back Carson Jenkins, who can play the wide receiver position as well.
Returning center Will Edwards, a junior, anchors the line.
Gate City returns four starters on defense with Reed and Jenkins in the defensive backfield, junior Brady Edwards — who can play up front on the line or at linebacker — and sophomore Ethan Fleming, who will see time at either linebacker or defensive back.
The Blue Devils are slated to open the season on Monday at home against John Battle.
“Our coaches and kids have worked hard during the off-season and are working hard every day. Our focus is to get better every day, every rep,” Houseright said.
UNION BEARS
Coach Travis Turner has some key losses to fill because of graduation.
Gone is defensive and offensive star Mason Polier, who racked up 130 tackles last season from his linebacker position.
Polier was named the Mountain 7 defensive back of the year, while also being named first team at running back after rushing for more than 1,800 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Also gone is Trevor Wagner, last season’s district offensive lineman of the year. Bryce Guerrant and Antwan Jenkins are also among the key losses for the Bears. However, Turner’s squad has some experience with seven returning starters on offense and six on defense.
“We have a good group of skills players returning that have gained a lot of experience,” Turner said.
Back on offense are quarterback Brody Gibson, running back Zavier Lomax, wide receivers Malachi Jenkins and Alex Rasnick, and tight Ethan Mabe.
Zack Hall and Carson Ray return to anchor the offensive line.
The Bears are scheduled to open the season Monday at Big Stone Gap’s Bullitt Park against Lee High.
WISE CENTRAL WARRIORS
One word best describes the Warriors this season: experience.
“We have a lot of returning starters. We have a lot of experience and depth,” seventh-year coach Luke Owens said. “I am very excited about this season. We have a lot of veteran players that have played in a lot of ball games.
“We finished the year strong last season and we need to build upon that. I am glad that the season is finally here and I know my players are ready for the play.”
The Warriors return a wealth of experience and talent, led on the offensive front by senior wingback C.J. Crabtree and junior quarterback Ethan Mullins.
Crabtree, a first-team All-Region 2D pick last season, rushed for 1,877 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Mullins threw for almost 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.
The junior is just as valuable on defense, where he was named VHSL Class 2 All-State as a defensive back.
A host of returning starters join Crabtree and Mullins on offense, including wingback Matthew Boggs, who rushed for 585 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, and fullback Noah Bolling, a senior who rushed for 559 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Wide receiver Ben Brickey, an all-region selection with 532 yards and five touchdowns receiving, and tight end Tyson Tester, a junior, are also back along with three returning offensive linemen: junior Daniel Hawkins and sophomores Drew Belcher and Brandon Hobbs.
The entire starting defense returns for the Warriors.
In addition to Mullins at defensive back, Central has four returners up front, including Hawkins, an all-region pick at tackle.
The Warriors also have a complete linebacker corps back including Boggs, Bolling, Logan Mullins (who recorded 82 tackles last season) and Tester, who led the team last season with 85 tackles.
Rejoining Ethan Mullins in the defensive backfield are Brickey and junior Maddox Reynolds at safety.
Central kicks off its season Monday in a key Mountain 7 contest at Ridgeview.
LEE HIGH GENERALS
Despite the season opening up in just a few days, coach Alec Haston said his starters are not determined yet.
“We do not have set starters. Every player earns their position every single day,” the second-year head coach stated.
Junior Tanner Laster is back to challenge for the quarterback spot, where led the Generals in the rushing attack last season and ran for 11 touchdowns.
Joining Laster in the backfield is senior fullback Jonathan Blanken, who also leads the defense from his linebacker spot, and Trent Baker, who started last season at running back and at linebacker.
Fellow senior Ethan Blanken also plays on the offensive side (running back and wide receiver) and in the defensive backfield.
Junior Richard Lovell is back on the offensive line, as is tight end Brennan Ely, a junior.
Landon Laster is also back after starting last season at linebacker.
Lee High is scheduled to open its season on Monday at Union.
RIDGEVIEW WOLFPACK
The Wolfpack’s season ended a little earlier than planned last time.
This year, first-year head coach Todd Tiller is excited about the opportunities the abbreviated season presents.
“The kids and coaches are excited that we get to play finally,” Tiller, who coached Fort Chiswell from 2015-17, said. “It has been a long off-season, and much of that was spent without being able to be with the kids in person.
“I feel we have the talent and potential to battle for the M7 championship. At the end of the day, win, lose or draw, we are just thankful to be able to play.”
The talent on offense for the Wolfpack includes Division I signee Trenton Adkins, who inked with Toledo last year.
During the 2019 season, Adkins rushed for 2,856 yards and 47 touchdowns, which led him to be selected to the VHSL Class 2 All-State team and interest from numerous collegiate programs from across the country.
Also back for the offense are Nick Phillips, an All-Mountain 7 pick, along with wide receivers Brandon Beavers and Cannon Hill and senior linemen Lucas Deel and Andrew Edwards.
Juniors Caden Gibson and Shane Deel are back on the defensive line, while Hill is back at linebacker.
Senior Landon Knepp is also back at the place kicker position.
Ridgeview opens its season Monday at home against Wise Central in a key Mountain 7 District game.
ABINGDON FALCONS
The Falcons have the experience to make a solid run for the district title this season.
“We are experienced and deep. With that experience, we have guys that have grown into team leaders because they know what it takes to be successful. This is a great group to be around each day,” third-year coach Garrett Amburgey said.
William and Mary signee Martin Lucas is back at running back after rushing for 887 yards and 14 touchdowns in seven games last season.
Lucas’ playing time was limited because of an injury.
Junior Malique Hounshell is also in the backfield after rushing for 689 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
Cole Lambert is set to step into the quarterback role and will have plenty of targets with junior receivers Peyton McClanahan and Haynes Carter and senior Ethan Doane back, along with senior tight end Eli Ratcliff.
Upfront Desean Lucas, Joshua Lockhart and Alex Odle return to anchor the offensive line.
On defense, the Falcons return four defensive backs, including Carter, Bishop Cook, Timmy Jessee and Jack Puckett; linebackers Jake Johnson and Connor Barton; and linemen Reese Jones and Ratcliff.
Abingdon is scheduled to open its season on Feb. 27 at home against Gate City.
JOHN BATTLE TROJANS
The Trojans are looking to improve on last season’s 2-8 mark, but the main thing second-year coach Bradley Ricker is focusing on is having his players on the field and playing football during a pandemic.
“I’m excited to have football back in Southwest Virginia,” Ricker said. “Excited to get these young men out and compete and use the game of football as a way to escape the stresses that have been happening thus far.”
Senior quarterback Jack Thurston is listed by Ricker as one of the top returning starters for Battle this season.
Other key returning starters include seniors Nick Lall at wide receiver, offensive lineman Nash Clifton and Chase Martin at running back and linebacker.
Battle is scheduled to kick off the season on Monday at Gate City.