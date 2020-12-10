The 2020-21 Mountain 7 District boys basketball season will be like no other.
There’s no question that with crowd limitations, a shortened season, the high possibility of rescheduled games, and the possibility of games being canceled altogether, the season will have a different feel.
Something that should remain the same, however, is that the Mountain 7 will be as competitive as ever with several teams in the hunt for the district title.
Defending champion Gate City, which also won the Region 2D crown and finished as the VHSL Class 2 state runner-up last season, lost a bunch from last season, but the Blue Devils still plan on being in the title hunt along with projected front runners Union and Abingdon.
The regular season is scheduled to tip off Dec. 21 with Mountain 7 play set to begin Dec. 23. But there have already been some changes to the schedule.
Abingdon and John Battle have had their seasons suspended until after the first of the year. Gate City is under quarantine until Dec. 16 because of the pandemic.
Here’s a brief look at each team with the exception of John Battle, which did not respond to requests for information.
GATE CITY BLUE DEVILS
Last season: 24-6 overall, 12-0 in the district.
Coach: Scott Vermillion, 18th season at Gate City, 23rd as a head coach.
Players lost from last season: Bradley Dean (UVA Wise), averaged 30 points per game; Andrew Hensley (Emory & Henry), averaged 10 ppg.; Jon Compton; David George; Jon Sallee; D’Andre Mack.
Returning starters: Seniors Eli Starnes and Luke Reed.
Other returning players: Seniors Matt Gose, Jake Taylor, Isaac Vincent and Dakota Howell.
Promising newcomers: Several juniors and sophomores.
Coach’s thoughts: “This season will be a challenge in many ways. Our boys will be playing with a greater purpose. They understand the brevity of the time and if they get to put on the royal blue and white this season it will be a great gift.”
UNION BEARS
Last season: 17-10 overall, 7-5 in the district.
Coach: Zack Moore, 10th season at Union, 16th as a head coach.
Players lost from last season: Antwun Jenkins.
Returning starters: Senior Alex Rasnick, averaged 15 ppg. last season; junior Bradley Bunch, averaged 12 points and 7 rebounds per game last season; junior Noah Jordan, averaged 9 ppg. last season; sophomore Sean Cusano, averaged 14 ppg. — including 60 made 3-point shots — and 6 rebounds per game last season; sophomore Peyton Honeycutt.
Other returning players: Junior Malachi Jenkins, averaged 7 ppg. last season; junior Caiden Bartee; and sophomore Maxwell Gilliam.
Promising newcomers: Senior Carson Ray; junior Dominic Clarke; and freshman Reyshawn Anderson.
Coach’s thoughts: “We just want to have the opportunity to compete. Our guys are hungry to get going and start playing games. We have worked really hard during the offseason and our guys want to see where it can take us.”
WISE CENTRAL WARRIORS
Last season: 20-8 overall, 9-3 in the district.
Coach: Jamie Hackney, first season at Central and as a head coach. Former Gate City assistant coach.
Players lost from last season: Isaiah McAmis (UVA Wise), Elijah Hayes (Roanoke College), Jordan Bishop, Brody Allison, Grayson Bailey, Tre Mullins and Lance Collie.
Returning starters: none.
Other returning players: Seniors Ben Brickey and Colton Culbertson; junior Ethan Mullins; and sophomore Casey Dotson.
Promising newcomers: Juniors Gavin Dotson, Logan Mullins, Maddox Reynolds, Daniel Hawkins, Hunter Kiser and Montgomery Dingus; sophomores Charlie Daniels, Jackson Ramey and Brady Carter.
Coach’s thoughts: “We have tried to slowly and progressively build on what we will be doing this year. We will be learning a ton from each other in the next few months. With the restrictions of in-person attendance, it will be a totally different environment in which we have no control. We still have to come ready to play each night with a chip on our shoulder and create our own excitement, motivation.”
LEE HIGH GENERALS
Last season: 12-9 overall.
Coach: Kevon Honeycutt, second year at Lee High.
Players lost from last season: Jacob Whitaker, averaged 12 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season.
Returning starters: Senior Dylan Fannon, averaged 10.1 ppg. last season; senior Jaxon Collier, 9.7 ppg last season; senior Logan Grace, averaged 8.2 ppg. last season; senior Tyler Fannon.
Other returning players: none listed.
Promising newcomers: Senior Peyton Woodard.
Coach’s thoughts: “Our success rides on the shoulders of our two main guys and they know who they are. The Mountain 7 is tough, so once again, just as every season, we will have to be ready to play on any given night.”
ABINGDON FALCONS
Last season: 14-13 overall, 7-5 in the district.
Coach: Aaron Williams, second year at Abingdon, 29th year as head coach.
Players lost from last season: River Carter, averaged 7 ppg. last season; Layton Henry, averaged 4 ppg. last season; Grayson Waddle.
Returning starters: Senior Jack Thacker, averaged 14 ppg. and 6 assists per game last season; senior Chase Hungate, averaged 17 ppg. and 5 rebounds per game last season; senior Jake O’Quinn, averaged 10 ppg., and 5 rebounds per game last season; sophomore Evan Ramsey, averaged 5 ppg., 5 rebounds and 3 blocks per game last season.
Other returning players: Junior Haynes Carter; seniors Brant Boggs and Sam Sutherland.
Promising newcomers: Freshman Reece Ketron; sophomore Ethan Gibson; junior Konnor Kilgore; senior Luke Francisco; and junior Taylor Smiley.
Coach’s thoughts: “This team has a lot of positives with experience, good size and overall good athleticism. With proven players like Jake Thacker, Chase Hungate and Jake O’Quinn, and the continuing development of Evan Ramsey, this should be a great year for Abingdon boys basketball.”
RIDGEVIEW WOLFPACK
Last season’s record: 11-11 overall, 3-9 in the district.
Coach: Evan McCowan, third season at Ridgeview.
Players lost from last season: Brody Counts, averaged 7.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season; Joey Yates; Timmy Hess.
Returning starters: Senior Gabe Brown, averaged 17 ppg., 6.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game last season; junior Austin Mullins, average 10 ppg. and 6.1 rebounds per game last season; senior Trenton Adkins, averaged 8.5 ppg. and 7.5 rebounds per game last season.
Other returning players: Senior Colt Fletcher; junior Isaac Greear; sophomores Cannon Hill, Chantz Robinette and Koda Counts.
Promising newcomers: Juniors Colton Younce and Tyler Mullins; sophomore Chance Fleming.
Coach’s thoughts: “This year, maybe more than other seasons given the circumstances, it is imperative that we focus on the things we can control. Controlling our controllables will be our mission throughout the season. As long as we do that, focus on improving each day at practice and uphold our standards and values, I believe this team has the chance to be very competitive and successful.”