BIG STONE GAP — Jeff Atkins will be on the John Battle sideline for at least two more games.
The retiring coach’s Lady Trojans knocked off host Union 54-51 on Tuesday in the first round of the Mountain 7 District girls basketball tournament.
The fourth-seeded Lady Bears threw up a prayer before the buzzer, but the shot fell short.
The victory not only secured a spot in the Mountain 7 semifinals, it also locked a berth in the Region 2D tournament.
Down 27-21 at halftime, No. 5 seed John Battle (10-13) outscored Union 15-5 in the third quarter, helped along by the Lady Bears' turnovers and cold shooting.
Junior Abby Slagle did her utmost to keep the Lady Bears (12-10) alive, scoring 11 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth. Jordan Shuler, a sophomore, also got six of her 15 points in the final period.
Slagle and Shuler each made three of Union’s seven 3-pointers. Isabella Blagg knocked down the other 3 and finished with seven points.
Hannah Jo McReynolds fired up 18 points to lead Battle. Kara Kelly scored nine the fourth and finished with 17 for the Lady Trojans.
The tournament moves to Clintwood for Wednesday’s semifinals and Friday’s consolation and championship games. Top-seeded Ridgeview hosts Battle at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, following the 6 p.m. semifinal between No. 2 seed Gate City (14-9) and No. 3 Wise Central.
Wise Central 63, Abingdon 32
NORTON — Fueled by 29 points from Emmah McAmis, Wise Central dismissed Abingdon to reach the Mountain 7 semifinals.
McAmis scored 15 in a 27-8 third quarter that lifted the third-seeded Lady Warriors to a 58-22 advantage. Abbie Jordan contributed eight points to the winning effort.
Central (18-5) — also locked in to a Region 2D tournament berth — meets second-seeded Gate City (14-9) in Wednesday’s semifinal action at Ridgeview. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
The sixth-seeded Lady Falcons (8-14) got a 20-point showing from Ella Seymore, who went 10-for-10 from the foul line.