If Virginia high school girls basketball teams are fortunate enough to have a state championship this winter, it’s likely that a Mountain 7 District team, or maybe two, will be in the title hunt.
Including Gate City’s march to the state championship in March, the Mountain 7 has won the state girls basketball crown in every year of the district’s short existence.
Either the Mountain 7 or its predecessor — the Clinch Mountain District — has won the last seven state titles.
Heading into a pandemic-filled season with so many more questions than answers, there is no question that the Mountain 7 will be as tough as ever and its top teams will advance deep into the postseason.
Look for Gate City, led by ETSU signee and the Class 2 state player of the year Sarah Thompson, to make a push toward the top of the district again. But it will not be easy in a conference filled with tradition-rich programs and some of the best girls hoops coaches in the state.
The season is scheduled to open on Dec. 21 with Mountain 7 play beginning on Dec. 23. But both of those dates are in jeopardy for about half of the district. Gate City’s girls are in quarantine until Dec. 17 because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Abingdon and John Battle have delayed the start of their seasons until early next year.
Here’s a brief look at each team.
GATE CITY LADY BLUE DEVILS
Last season: 20-11 overall, 8-4 in the district.
Coach: Kelly Houseright, 14th season at Gate City, 19th as a head coach.
Players lost from last season: Samantha Jerrell, Kendal Quillen and Hannah Davidson.
Returning starters: senior Sarah Thompson, averaged 16.8 points, 6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.4 steals per game last season; junior Macey Mullins, averaged 8 ppg. last season; junior Riley Houseright, averaged 6 ppg. and 5 rebounds per game last season.
Other returning players: senior Brooklyn Smith; sophomores Lexi Ervin, Kayli Dunn, Braylin Steele and Addie Gibson.
Promising newcomers: Sophomore Piper Lane and freshman Makayla Bays.
Coach’s thoughts: “Last season is over and we can’t rest on our laurels. We have to stay focused and work harder than ever. Our district is the toughest in the state, and we will have to be well prepared every night.”
UNION LADY BEARS
Last season: 22-8 overall, 8-4 in the district.
Coach: Kory Bostic, seventh season at Union and overall.
Players lost from last season: Jayda Smith and Emili Brooks, both of whom scored more than 1,000 career points; Heather Lipps, and Jaylan Webb.
Returning starters: sophomores Abby Slagle and Brooke Bailey.
Other returning players: sophomore Isabella Blagg.
Promising newcomers: junior Rose Weitzman; sophomores Gracy McKinney and Hannah Mullins; freshmen Jordan Shuler and Shay Henderson.
Coach’s thoughts: “I think we have a very young and talented team and I’m excited to see them gain experience. Playing the Mountain 7 District will be very challenging, but if we work hard and grow as a team, I think we can have a very good season.”
WISE CENTRAL LADY WARRIORS
Last season: 9-14 overall, 4-8 in the district.
Coach: Robin Dotson, 10th season at Central, 34th as a head coach.
Players lost from last season: Hannah Carter, averaged 13 points, 8 rebounds per game last season. 1,000-point career scorer.
Returning starters: senior Callie Mullins, averaged 7 points per game last season; junior Jill Sturgill, averaged 8.3 ppg. last season; seniors Hannah McAmis and Hannah Large; juniors Isabella Sturgill, Bayleigh Allison, Baylee Collins and Kate Jessee; sophmore Emilee Mullins. All started at one time or another during last season.
Other returning players: none.
Promising newcomers: Sophomore Lexi Sturgill and freshman Emilee Brickey.
Coach’s thoughts: “We hope to climb back toward the top of the district this year. Returning all but one player, we look to build on that experience and be determined to get back to the Lady Warrior winning ways. We are just thankful for the opportunity to get to play this season.”
LEE HIGH LADY GENERALS
Last season: 4-18 overall, 0-12 in the district.
Coach: Brandon Mosier, first season at Lee High and as a head coach.
Players lost from last season: Kandace Quillen, Baylee Cox, Pauline Tolentino and Daniela Quevedo.
Returning Starters: sophomore Drew Cox.
Other returning players: juniors Madison Jessee, Tate Cox and Ally Bowen; senior Kattie Martin.
Promising newcomers: freshmen Cassidy Hammonds, Chloe Calton and Blair Calton.
Coach’s thoughts: “We are very inexperienced and young overall, but the girls are dedicated and driven. We are working to try to build the Lady Generals basketball program back from the ground up.”
RIDGEVIEW WOLFPACK
Last season: 21-6 overall, 9-3 in the district.
Coach: Donnie Frazier, fifth season at Ridgeview, 12th as a head coach.
Players lost from last season: Hunter Grant, Camdyn Sykes, Shae Sutherland and Hannah Dotson.
Returning starters: junior Brooklyn Frazier, averaged 14 points and and 4 assists per game last season; junior Hailey Sutherland, averaged 13.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game last season; senior Cassidy Thomas, averaged 11.3 ppg. last season.
Other returning players: juniors Kassidy Rasnick and Danielle Honaker; sophomores Claudia Stanley, Macee Hensley and Maggie Grant.
Promising newcomers: freshmen Caiti Hill and Braelynn Strouth.
Coach’s thoughts: “We have a great combination of youth and vets. We have great leadership this year. We look to compete very hard night in and night out. I really like this team.”
ABINGDON LADY FALCONS
Last season: 23-5 overall, 11-1 in the district.
Coach: Jimmy Brown, 10th season at Abingdon, 12th as a head coach.
Players lost from last season: Peyton Carter (Tennessee Tech), leading scorer in school history, averaged 20.9 points, 7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game last season; Emily Breeding (Bluefield), averaged 11.2 ppg., 3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season; Sarah Walters (Emory & Henry), averaged 9.5 ppg., and 6.5 rebounds per game last season; Cassie Farley (volleyball at UVA Wise), average 6.9 ppg. and 6.5 rebounds last season.
Returning starters: senior Morgan Blevins, averaged 8 ppg. and 5.1 rebounds per game last season.
Other returning players: Seniors Randi Osborne, Jordan Hart, Annah Blankenship and Lauren Woodall.
Promising newcomers: Juniors Chloe Turman and Addison Smith; sophomore Cadence Waters; and freshman Ella Seymore.
Coach’s thoughts: “Who knows what this season will bring? We are excited to get to play and these kids have worked hard to be prepared for the short season. Hopefully we stay healthy and get all of our games in. Losing the summer will hurt us, but once our players get used to their new roles, hopefully we will be competitive in the Mountain 7 and Region 3D.”
JOHN BATTLE LADY TROJANS
Last season: 5-18 overall, 2-10 in the district.
Coach: Jeff Adkins, fifth season at Gate City, 39th as a head coach.
Players lost from last season: Bethany Smith, averaged 11.2 ppg. last season; Maggie Deel, averaged 6.1 ppg. last season; Jules Lemmon.
Returning starters: senior Ellie Keene, averaged 5 ppg. last season; junior Anna McKee, averaged 9.9 ppg. and 3.5 rebounds per game last season; junior Hanna Jo McReynolds, averaged 2.4 ppg. and 4 rebounds last season.
Other returning players: none.
Promising newcomers: Juniors Kendra Tolley and Hope Wagner; freshmen Olivia Stevens and Charlee McKee.
Coach’s thoughts: “We have one (thought): we just want to play. We want to get better every opportunity that comes up this season.”