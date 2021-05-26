The Mountain 7 District placed three defensive players and one on the offensive unit of the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 2 All-State football team released Wednesday.
Ridgeview kicker Landon Knepp was the lone selection from the Mountain 7 that was named on the all-state offensive first team.
On the defensive side, three M7 players, linebacker Tyler Tester and defensive back Ethan Mullins, both of Wise Central and Ridgeview defensive back Trenton Adkins were named to the first team.
Tre Lawing, of the Class 2 state champion Appomattox, was named as the offensive player of the year, while Latrell Fomby, of Stuarts Draft was the defensive player of the year.
Appomattox coach Doug Smith and Appomattox interim coach Stephen Castello were both named as the state coach of the year.
Castello coached Appomattox this season in Smith’s place after Smith - the long-time Raiders coach - received treatment for multiple Myeloma.
Mountain 7 players selected to the second team all-state squads include running back C.J. Crabtree and lineman Logan Mullins, both of Central, on offense and Union lineman Tanner Jervis and Union linebacker Zavier Lomax.