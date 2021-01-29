Citing concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19 that would potentially end the season for teams, and the fact that a district tournament would most likely not affect teams’ seedings in the Region 2D tournament, Mountain 7 District principals voted unanimously Friday to cancel the district’s boys and girls basketball tournaments.
The tournaments were scheduled to be held next week.
“We went on the recommendations of our coaches,” Jimmy King, John Battle principal and chairman of the Mountain 7 District Committee, said Friday. “Most of our coaches did not want a tournament. It’s just a different year.”
King said that if the district held its tournaments and then a team was put into a 14-day or 10-day quarantine situation because of a possible contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19, that team’s season would come to an end because it would not be able to compete in the Region 2D tournament.
“It comes to a point that you’re taking a chance if you play,” King remarked.
NOTHING CHANGES
If the district held its tournaments, nothing would change in the teams’ seedings for the Region 2D tournament.
Gate City, the Mountain 7 girls regular-season champion, will be the No. 1 seed from the district.
Ridgeview, Wise Central and Union will be the second, third and fourth seeds.
Things are a little more complicated in the boys basketball seedings.
Union, which won the regular-season title Thursday with a win over Ridgeview, is the Mountain 7’s No. 1 seed.
The catch comes in determining the second seed from the district.
If Gate City defeats John Battle Saturday, as expected, the Blue Devils would tie Ridgeview for the second spot in the district standings.
Gate City and Ridgeview split their regular-season meetings this season. The two teams are still tied when all of the district’s tiebreakers are applied.
Since there is no tournament that would normally break the tie in such situations, the league’s principals agreed to allow the two teams to have a playoff game to decide the second seed.
If Gate City beats Battle this weekend, the Blue Devils will play Ridgeview Tuesday at Wise Central at 6:30 p.m.
No fans will be allowed at the game because of the pandemic.
The winner of the contest will be the No. 2 seed and will host a Region 2D quarterfinal game. The loser will be the No. 3 seed from the Mountain 7 and will have to travel to the Southwest District’s No. 2 seed in the quarterfinal round of the regional tournament.
Lee High will be the Mountain 7's No. 4 seed in the regional tournament.
WHAT ABOUT ABINGDON?
Both Abingdon’s boys and girls basketball teams are in quarantine and were not able to finish the regular season and would not have been able to participate in the Mountain 7 tournaments because of the quarantine.
Abingdon is the only VHSL Class 3 school in the Mountain 7 District and competes in the Region 3D tournaments instead of the Region 2D tourneys.
Abingdon’s boys finished 10-1 on the year and 9-1 in the district, while the Lady Falcons finished with a 6-5 overall mark and 5-5 in the Mountain 7.
Both teams will be out of quarantine and able to play in the Region 3D tournaments, which begin the week of Feb. 8.