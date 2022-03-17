Mountain 7 baseball looking to be competitive again

For the first time in three seasons a full baseball schedule is set for teams in the Mountain 7 District.
Last year’s spring season was basically limited to play within the district, and teams in the always-tough Mountain 7 didn’t fail in providing plenty of excitement.
Abingdon won the district title, with Gate City, Wise Central and John Battle all tying for the second spot.
Here’s a look at some of the Mountain 7 baseball teams for the upcoming season.
GATE CITY
The Blue Devils return a nucleus of a team that finished as Region 2D runner-up last season.
All-Region first baseman Carter Babb brings back a .400 batting average and 17 RBIs for his senior season. Babb can also help on the mound for the Blue Devils.
Senior pitcher/shortstop Ryan Jessee is also back for the Blue Devils after 19 RBIs last season.
Also back are sophomore catcher Luke Bledsoe and utility players Trevor Herron (Sr.) and Ethan Fleming (Jr.).
The returning players will have to mesh quickly with the newcomers, Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer said.
“We have some young guys plus some guys that are back out after not playing last year. Their development will be the key to the success we have this year,” the coach said.
Sophomore Eli McMurray is out for the first time at the varsity level as a utility player and pitcher.
Others who will contribute this season include infielder/pitcher Brayden Cox (Fr.), outfielder/pitcher John Little (Jr.), second baseman Brevan Spivey (Sr.), outfielder/pitcher Zack Depriest (Fr.), infielder Brendan Cassidy (Sr.), outfielder Jordan Falin (Jr.) and catcher Brody McNutt (Sr.).
UNION
Bears veteran coach Dave Wyrick knows his team has its work cut out for it in a tough district.
There is optimism, however, for an experienced club that finished 2-11 last season.
“We are a year older at a lot of key positions, and I think that will show up more than anything this year,” Wyrick said.
Junior Eli Blanton is back at catcher. The Union infield is also full of returning starters with John Ryan Hurley (Jr.) at shortstop, Espn Evans (Jr.) at second base, Seth Cox (Sr.) at first base.
Wyrick feels that the addition of athletes Caiden Bartee (Sr.), Bradley Bunch (Sr.) and Ethan Mabe (Sr.) will improve his team overall this season.
Bartee is slated at third base, while Bunch will anchor the outfield in center and Mabe is expected to be part of the outfield rotation.
Brady Adams (Jr.) and freshmen Sam Whitman and Cole Chandler round out the outfield corps.
The big question for Union this season will be on the mound. Alex Richardson (Sr.) is the only proven player with pitching experience.
WISE CENTRAL
Staying healthy is a big key for the Warriors, who return an experienced squad.
While Central has plenty of seniors and juniors on the squad, Warrior coach J.W. Salyers said several did not play part or all of last season.
“We have several seniors that will lead our team,” Salyers stated. “We return several players that either missed last season altogether or missed a portion of the season due to injury. At the moment, we are healthy and have fully recovered from the injuries that plagued us last season.”
With a full staff of pitching arms that include seniors Logan Sartin and Hunter Loudon, juniors Robbie Wilson and Ashton Bolling, sophomore Cayden Hayes and freshman Parker Collins, Salyers will be moving a lot of players around on the field.
Central will have an infield that includes Tyson Tester (Sr.) Preston Joyner (Sr.), Bolling, Collins and Loudon.
Cam Foster (Sr.) gets the early nod at catcher with an outfield cast that includes Sartin, Dane Elkins, Casey Dotson, Gavin Dotson, Braeden Church and Hunter Austin.
ABINGDON
The Falcons lost 10 seniors from last season’s VHSL Class 3 state runner-up team.
Veteran coach Mark Francisco realizes no one is feeling sorry for his club.
“This will be the youngest roster we’ve had since I’ve been here, but we’ve been encouraged with the work ethic of this group,” the coach said. “They are a close knit group that love the game of baseball.”
Back for the Falcons are returner starters Ethan Gibson (Jr.) at pitcher and senior Cole Lambert, who played catcher last season but will move to third base and pitcher this season.
Gibson and Lambert will head up an otherwise young pitching staff with sophomores Ethan Grubb and Lucas Brooks and freshmen Ethan Gibson, Jett Humphreys, Daniel Fellhauer, Elijah Parks and Beckett Dotson.
Gibson will play shortstop when not pitching.
Other probable starters include first baseman Landon Greer (Jr.), second baseman Jack Ferguson (Jr.) and outfielders Braiden Mock (Sr.), Parks, Fellhauer and Dotson.
RIDGEVIEW
Dewayne Stanley is in his first year at the helm at Ridgeview.
A former head coach at former Haysi High, Stanley inherits a program that finished 0-13 last season.
Stanley has plenty of players back from last season, and the Wolfpack is looking to be more competitive this year.
Infielders include junior Blake Baker, Elijah Rasnick, Koda Counts and Hunter Goodman and sophomore Terran Owens and outfielders Brady Fleming, Brandon Beavers — both juniors — and senior Tyler Mullins, as well as utility player Reed O’Quinn (Sr.)
Stanley’s pitching staff will include Beavers, Counts, Owens, Mullins and Fleming.