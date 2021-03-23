JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill’s Ashton Motte had waited three years for a moment like Tuesday night.
The senior third baseman blasted a two-run home run over left field in the fourth inning of the Hilltoppers’ 12-2 Big 7 Conference baseball win over Volunteer.
He was all smiles as he rounded the bases after his first career homer and was still beaming when the game ended by mercy rule an inning later.
“I’ve been waiting three years for that,” said Motte who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. “Everybody else was hitting, so it felt good to get the barrel on the ball. It was 2-0 (on the count) and I was sitting on a fastball down the middle and got out front.”
Motte's shot was part of an offensive burst in the fourth inning when Science Hill (7-1, 4-0) scored five runs.
Starting Dustin Eatmon struck out seven, gave up just one hit and walked one over four innings to earn the win. Gavin Briggs pitched the final inning.
Science Hill racked up 10 hits. Jaxon Diamond hit a triple and single and scored two runs, and Caden Torraca had a two-run triple and a single. Jack Torbett and Nate Conner reached base three times and scored each time.
Leadoff batter Cole Torbett's walk-off double that scored courtesy runner Jet Swartz ended the game in the fifth.
“We hit some line drives and barreled baseballs well," Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. "Dustin gave us a good start and Ashton has been swinging the ball well. He has become a good leader for us.”
Volunteer (1-4, 0-4) trailed 4-2 after two innings, scoring its runs by taking advantage of a couple of Science Hill errors. Cooper Smith and Conner Haynes each scored.
Ethan Smith started off the Falcons' fifth with a single. Haynes also reached base before the Science Hill defense ended the scoring threat.
Haynes took the loss before being relieved by Colby Lawson and Garrison Barrett in an uphill climb for a Falcons team made up mostly of underclassmen.
“It’s hard because we have three seniors and we started a freshman on the mound,” Volunteer coach Mike Castle said. “By the time the game ended, we only had one senior on the field.
“Hopefully, the future looks bright. The more we play, the better we will get. The effort is great, so I think we will be OK.”
UP NEXT
The Falcons will host Sullivan Central on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Science Hill will return to action Friday at home against Hardin Valley.