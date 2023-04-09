BRISTOL — It’s spring race weekend in Bristol, so as fans and residents of the region know, chances are it will be cold and maybe a little wet.
However, some veteran racegoers said at least it wasn’t snowing the Saturday before Easter as they bundled up and/or gathered around an outside heat source to ward off the April chilliness.
With the high Saturday struggling to reach 50 degrees, fans still flocked to Bristol Motor Speedway, which bills itself as the fastest half-mile in NASCAR racing, for the proverbial “Racing the Way it Oughta Be.”
GROUP TAKES DAY TRIP FROM N.C.
“My birthday is tomorrow,” said Jacob Harrell of Gastonia, North Carolina. He was one of a seven-member group of friends and family who left Gastonia about 11 a.m. to make it to Bristol in time for the night Truck race. “We came two years ago and it got rained out,” he recalled.
His group wore clothing normally better suited for December or January than April.
Harrell said he’s been to Martinsville; Charlotte, for the 600 and the road race; as well as Daytona and Pocono. As for the future, he predicted it is a wise bet that he will visit Talladega, a trip which in part will be an homage to a fictional NASCAR driver in “Talladega Nights: the Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”
The group chuckled at the Ricky Bobby movie quote: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”
SOUTH CAROLINIANS COME TO RACE, TOO
George Bragdon of Lancaster, South Carolina, was nearby on the camping side of the Bristol Farm Supply property. He arrived last Monday and plans to leave Monday, April 10.
“I left Richmond and came to here. I’m leaving here and going to Martinsville,” Bragdon said of following the NASCAR circuit. Bragdon, staying in a camper he pulls with his truck, said he generally goes to eight to 10 NASCAR races a year, most back-to-back races at the same location.
He said he comes to Bristol every fall race and that this spring visit was his first at the Bristol Farm Supply camping area. He also doesn’t miss Darlington and Charlotte.
CAMPGROUND OWNER GIVES PERSPECTIVE
Eric Hicks, a retired Sullivan County educator who owns Bristol Farm Supply and co-owns Lady & Hicks Equipment LLC, said he has owned the former Lady & Sons business for two years. Hicks has three farm equipment auctions on the second Thursdays of March, May and October and rents out parking and camp sites for the spring and fall races at BMS, his next-door neighbor.
“We were down 70% last year,” Hicks said of campsite rentals, which he said was better this year. “Right now the weather’s messing with us.”
Still, campers from Kansas, Michigan, South Carolina and Maryland are there, many, like Bragdon, having arrived Monday.
Hicks said he’s not a fan of cancelling races for rain or other weather unless absolutely necessary.
“They just need to get the cars out there and let them race,” Hicks said. “There’s no perfect day. Just race.”
TRAVELING NURSE TRAVELS FOR RACE
Elsewhere on the Bristol Farm Supply camping lot in a recreational vehicle facing Volunteer Parkway, Mike Penny Saturday afternoon was looking at his smartphone while bundled up and enjoying the heat of his propane heater.
His wife, Debra, soon came out of their recreational vehicle.
“That’s typical,” the husband said as he looked up from his phone. His wife added, “I’ve been here when it snowed.”
He is a traveling nurse. He said he works three to six months a year and spends much of the rest of his time camping in the RV, not just at races but across much of the United States and Canada. She travels with him; otherwise, the two live on their farm in Telford.
As denoted on the back of their RV, mounted on a Mercedes-Benz chassis, the couple has camped in 47 states and most of Canada, from the Atlantic to the Pacific shores.
A few more tidbits: She said her favorite driver is Kyle Larson, while he said he doesn’t have one. And the front of their RV, above the windshield, says, “Have stethoscope, will travel,” with the word “stethoscope” replaced with an image of one.
WALLACE VISITS LOCAL MCDONALD’S
Of course fans wouldn’t flock to Bristol or any other race venue without drivers, on or off the track. Bubba Wallace made a pit stop Saturday afternoon at the McDonalds on State Route 394, in the Bristol, Tennessee, city limits but close to Blountville.
Her served a few customers in the drive-thu, according to FM 101.5 WQUT that promoted his visit there, and then signed autographs for fans at the fast-food eatery, where sources said his favorite meal was a 10-piece chicken nugget meal with a Dr. Pepper.
To show his favored soft drink, Wallace wore a Dr. Pepper hat.
To hear what he said about racing at Bristol and dirt racing versus hard-surface racing in an interview with Don Hurley of WQUT, you must go to the online version of this article after noon on Sunday and click on the embedded video or search for it on the website before then.