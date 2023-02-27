Kenny Wallace, a veteran of more than 900 NASCAR starts, and former NASCAR Speed Channel host John Roberts are reviving a blast from the past for the big stage at Bristol Motor Speedway.
In a reprisal of the popular “NASCAR RaceDay Live” show, Wallace and Roberts will provide pre-race entertainment with the BMS Race Day Revival starting 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 at the Food City Fan Zone stage.
The two will get fans up to speed on all the at-track activities with driver and special guest interviews during the hourlong show prior to the night’s Food City Dirt Race.
Wallace, winner of the 1994 Xfinity Series race at BMS, has raced extensively on dirt since the end of his NASCAR career.The younger brother of nine-time Bristol Cup Series winner Rusty Wallace won 11 dirt-track races last season.
“We are so amped to bring ‘RaceDay Live’ back to Bristol Motor Speedway to help kick off the Food City Dirt Race on Easter Sunday,” Wallace said. “Everyone knows how much I love dirt and I can’t wait to bring my perspective and analysis to everything going on that weekend at Bristol. We’re going to bring some legends and current drivers out for interviews, and have a whole lot of fun.”
Fans are encouraged to arrive early and bring plenty of wacky homemade signs; a special prize will be awarded for the best one.
Wallace and Roberts will be available for a brief fan autograph session after the show.
“When we were thinking about ways to celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, we thought having the Race Day Revival would be the perfect way to add a spark to the weekend,” BMS President Jerry Caldwell said. “Kenny has an outgoing and engaging personality and always makes sure the fans have a wonderful time. It will be wonderful to have Kenny and John back at Bristol to relive the old ‘RaceDay Live’ shows.”
Wallace, who holds the record of 547 Xfinity Series starts, still races dirt modifieds on occasion and has a popular YouTube channel. Roberts, who retired from Fox Sports in 2018, serves as co-host of the Sirius XM Radio show Tradin’ Paint.
They see Bristol as the perfect place to bring back their show.
“Bristol Motor Speedway called me late last year and I was in the right place to do the show,” Wallace said. “I want to do this and the fans deserve it. When they approached me with this, I was like, ‘This feels right. Let’s do it.’ ”