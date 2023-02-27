Race Day Revival

John Roberts, left, and Kenny Wallace will team up to bring the Race Day Revival to Bristol Motor Speedway prior to the Food City Dirt Race on April 9.

 Bristol Motor Speedway

Kenny Wallace, a veteran of more than 900 NASCAR starts, and former NASCAR Speed Channel host John Roberts are reviving a blast from the past for the big stage at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In a reprisal of the popular “NASCAR RaceDay Live” show, Wallace and Roberts will provide pre-race entertainment with the BMS Race Day Revival starting 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 at the Food City Fan Zone stage.

