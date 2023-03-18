DSC_0207.JPG

Steve Swift, a Sullivan Central and ETSU graduate, has overseen massive projects for Speedway Motorsports the past three years.

 JEFF BIRCHFIELD/JOHNSON CITY PRESS

No project has been too big for Steve Swift and his team the past three years.

As vice president of Operations and Development for Speedway Motorsports, his team has been responsible for reconfiguring Atlanta Motor Speedway, converting Bristol Motor Speedway into a dirt track — and then back to concrete — and reviving North Wilkesboro Speedway to host the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you