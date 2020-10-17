KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke used the bump-and-run on Nik Williams with five laps to go to win Friday night’s Late Model Stock feature in the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series season finale at Kingsport Speedway.
Williams returned the favor and got into VanDyke’s red No. 15 Chevrolet on the final lap. But VanDyke maintained control and held on for his 15th consecutive win and 16th of the season at the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
“To come down here and do what we’ve done this year has been unreal,” said VanDyke, who had clinched the season championship prior to the race. “We started third behind (Brad) Housewright and was a half-straightaway behind when I got around him. We kept charging hard and ran him (Williams) all the way down.”
The race was a 75-lapper instead of the regular 60, so VanDyke had extra laps to chase down Williams.
Williams, last year's track champion, never found victory lane in 2020.
Housewright finished third behind the lead duo.
OTHER DIVISIONS
Derek Lane took the Sportsman victory, his third of the season, after leader Kyle Barnes fell out with engine trouble on lap 21. Jenna Wagner finished a career-best second on the Kingsport track and Rusty Clendenin was third. Barnes won the track championship.
Kevin Canter’s undefeated streak in Mod 4 came to an end when he was black-flagged for having three crew members on the track during a caution. Dennis Arnold, who had seven runner-up finishes before Friday, took advantage to score the victory. Billy Duty finished second and Bobby Talbert was third.
After three straight runner-up showings entering the night, Billy Byington finished one position better when he led the 21-car Pure 4 field to the checkered flag. Ben Barker finished second ahead of Kenny Absher.
Rob Austin scored his fifth win of the season in the Pure Street division, finishing less than a second ahead of Jay Swecker. Kevin Darnell posted his best finish of the season in third.