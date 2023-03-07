Football legend and evangelist Tim Tebow will headline Bristol Motors Speedway’s live Easter celebration on Sunday, April 9, prior to the start of the Food City Dirt Race.

Award-winning Christian artists Phil Wickham and Cory Asbury will provide music for the celebration which will begin at 4 p.m. on the BMS Fan Midway Stage near the E Parking Lot. The event is free to the public.

