The process to convert Bristol Motor Speedway to a dirt track has begun.
Days after holiday decorations came down around the iconic speedway, sawdust and dirt started covering the concrete surface in preparation for the Food City Dirt Race.
The second edition of the event is scheduled for Easter Sunday, April 17, on the half-mile oval. Everything seems a little more comfortable than a year ago when the NASCAR Cup Series made its return to dirt for the first time since 1970.
For the folks at BMS, it wasn’t the first time the track had been covered in dirt. However, it was the first time in 20 years; the World of Outlaws raced there in 2000-01.
Like last year, a full slate of racing — not limited to NASCAR — is on tap in April.
While the most attention will be on the Food City Dirt Race — Joey Logano is the defending champion — first up is the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals. Taking place over two weeks from March 20-April 2, the event is headlined by the Super Late Models but also features the Open Wheel Modifieds, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hornets.
Drivers in the Super Late Model ranks will compete for a four-race points championship, and the winner earns an extra $100,000 in addition to the race winnings.
Two weeks later is the NASCAR weekend. The Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Race on Dirt is scheduled for Saturday, April 16. Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup Series champion, had a dominant performance in last year’s truck race.
After the hoopla of the NASCAR weekend, the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash takes place April 28-30. Last year the Sprint Cars and Late Models raced on separate weekends, but 2022 brings a mega-weekend show.
Tickets are available for race fans to see dirt-track action at the iconic speedway, no matter which kind of cars you enjoy.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Cherokee Race Park has a pair of events already scheduled for March.
First is a swap meet on March 5, starting at 9 a.m. at the Rogersville dragstrip. There’s a $5 entry fee with vendor spots open for $20 or two spots for $30. There is also a $15 entry to participate with a Guillian Barre benefit car show.
The racers banquet will be held at the track March 20 at 2 p.m. It’s $10 per person for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-10. The track asks the racers to RSVP by check or money order so enough food is ordered.
The 2022 racing schedule will be released in the next few weeks.
DAYTONA TESTING
Preseason testing for the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen cars took place at Daytona last week with a historic organization leading the pack.
Harrison Burton, driving the iconic No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford, turned a fast lap of 46.082 seconds (195.304 mph) around the 2.5-mile oval. Another rookie, Austin Cindric, was second at 195.152 mph in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford, followed by teammate Ryan Blaney at 191.898 in the No. 12 Ford.
Chevrolets had the next seven fastest speeds in the final practice. Ty Dillon, subbing for Petty GMS Motorsports teammate Erik Jones, posted a lap at 190.034 mph. Two-time Daytona 500 champion Dale Earnhardt Jr., filling in for defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, was fifth fastest at 190.014 mph.
Joey Logano finished with a lap at 190.617 mph on the first day of the test, and three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin had the fastest Toyota speed (180.112).
Fords won three of the four restrictor-plate races in 2021, including Michael McDowell’s victory in the Daytona 500. Team Penske was especially strong: Blaney won the spring Talladega race and the summer Daytona race.