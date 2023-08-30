Record rain in the region has meant a frustrating season for the DER Bracket Series at Bristol Dragway.

Once again, both Saturday and Sunday’s drag races were cut short due to wet weather. Only the Trophy class made it all the way through eliminations. Kristi Nelson from Bristol emerged as the winner as she closes in on the track championship with only two races, Sept. 23-24, left on the schedule.

