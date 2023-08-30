Record rain in the region has meant a frustrating season for the DER Bracket Series at Bristol Dragway.
Once again, both Saturday and Sunday’s drag races were cut short due to wet weather. Only the Trophy class made it all the way through eliminations. Kristi Nelson from Bristol emerged as the winner as she closes in on the track championship with only two races, Sept. 23-24, left on the schedule.
It’s been a big season for the Nelson family with Kristi winning two of the last three races in the Chrysler 300. Kristi’s husband, John, is the leader in the Sportsman class and her daughter, Jordan, ranks fifth in the Sportsman standings.
Seth Street maintained his lead in Super Pro, while other leaders include Jesse Edens in Footbrake and Jerry Turner in Motorcycle. Junior Dragster leaders are: Carson Blankenship (Division 1), Forrest Radford (Division 2) and Sawyer Atkins (Division 3).
Despite the weather, there was a strong turnout with 298 entries on Saturday and 250 on Sunday.
Bristol Dragway will host the BTE Labor Day 250K starting Thursday and going through Sunday. The best Footbrake racers in the country will face off for life-changing big money. The Labor 250K main event on Saturday features a $250,000-to-win purse. There are $10,000-to-win races on Friday and Sunday.
Thursday features a test-and-tune followed by a $3,000-to-win World Footbrake Challenge Gamblers race.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
There’s racing Labor Day weekend at the Rogersville drag strip, starting with a test-and-tune on Friday night.
Racing follows Saturday with gates opening at 4 p.m. and time trials at 6 p.m. Then on Labor Day, there’s an “Off the Trailer” race with 16 Pro and 16 No Box entries followed by a regular bracket race. Racing begins at noon.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Kingsport Speedway moves its NASCAR Weekly Series program to Saturday. It will be the case both this Saturday, Sept. 2, and the following Saturday, Sept. 9, at the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
All the track’s regular classes — Late Model Sportsman, Pure 4, Mod 4, Street Stock and Beginner FWD — will be in action as well as the Bandoleros and Legends.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with practice and qualifying. Racing is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
LONESOME PINE MOTORSPORTS PARK
It’s Food City Race Night at Lonesome Pine also on Saturday with championships being determined for the Street Stock and Mod 4 divisions at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval.
There are twin 40-lap Sportsman features along with 30-lap features for the Super Street and Pure 4 classes and 25-lap features for Street Stock and Mod 4. Joey Owens is the current points leader in the Street Stock class, while Kevin Canter is atop the Mod 4 standings.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing to begin at 7 p.m.
The SMART Modified Tour which features both 2000 NASCAR champion Bobby Labonte and 2008 Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman racing the open-wheel cars, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17. That’s the day after the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol.
MUDDY CREEK RACEWAY
Carson Eads from Kingsport rode his Yamaha to the 450 Pro win when Muddy Creek Raceway hosted the BIG, Mega, Ultra and SAS Series last weekend. The talented teenager held off Austin Johnson from Hudson, North Carolina, in the 450 race. Johnson, a KTM rider, was the 250 Pro race winner.
Multiple-time champion Kevin Walker from Kingsport doubled up when he swept 45+ and 50+ motos on his Suzuki. Ryan Adkins from Wise, Virginia, was the 40+ winner and the 35+ runner-up.
Other local winners included: Zak Andris from Erwin on a Yamaha (250 D) and Timothy Williams from Johnson City (85cc D). Pazlee Roark from Kingsport finished second in the Girls 9-14 race.
The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series is scheduled to come to I-81 Motorsports Park this weekend for races Saturday and Sunday.
