The NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is easily the most anticipated event of the early Cup Series season.
Stock car racing’s premier series is set to return to the historic five-eighths-mile track for the first time since 1996.
Two-time and reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano believes the exhibition race, whose will pockets $1 million, will be plenty exciting.
“I think the atmosphere is going to be amazing,” Logano said. “North Wilkesboro is the most hyped race of the year. Everyone has talked about it. You’ve got a million bucks on the line. It’s going to be intense and exciting, but the nostalgia going back there has added a piece for sure.”
Chase Elliott, who won a PASS Late Model race at the track in 2010, likes that the Cup Series is returning to one of its historic tracks. Elliott won the All-Star Race at Bristol in 2020, the only other time it was held on a short track.
“It’s something different and something exciting that ties the history of the sport with current racing,” the 2020 Cup champion said.
There is action throughout the week. It started with Tuesday's ASA Series on Tuesday, in which Elliott was scheduled to compete. The CARS Late Model Stocks Window World 125 is scheduled Wednesday with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Ross Chastain among the entries. The Pro Late Models will also run a 75-lap feature.
All-Star Friday includes practice sessions for the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck series as well as a pit crew challenge. Saturday’s slate is highlighted by the Tyson 250 truck race but also includes two 60-lap Cup Series heat races.
Action culminates Sunday with the 100-lap All-Star Open and 200-lap All-Star Race. The top two finishers from the Open transfer to the All-Star Race.
THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS
If you’re a drag racing fan, the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway is less than a month away, coming up June 9-11.
For the first time since pre-COVID, there will be four professional qualifying sessions: for the 11,000-horsepower Nitro Top Fuel and Funny Car machines, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycles. The NHRA Pro Mod Series will return for the first time since 2021 and, for the first time, the new Legends Nitro Funny Cars series will be at Bristol.
Five classes in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will compete during the weekend: Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas and Top Dragster.
The DER Bracket Series returns for its second weekend of action to Bristol Dragway on Saturday and Sunday. More than 300 entries competed at the first DER race March 6.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Action returns to Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.
Jacob York of Asheville, North Carolina, is the most recent winner in the Late Model Sportsman ranks. Kingsport driver Keith Helton will look to reclaim his dominance on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval after winning the first three races of the season.
Erwin's Alex Miller and Kingsport's Derek Lane have been strong contenders throughout the early season.
Races for the Pure 4, Street Stock, Mod 4, Legends and Bandoleros are also scheduled.
LONESOME PINE MOTORSPORTS PARK
John Ketron is proving to be hard to beat whether at his hometown Kingsport Speedway or Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park in Coeburn.
Ketron won both twin Pure 4 features at Lonesome Pine last Saturday night, one week after sweeping races at Kingsport. He outran fellow Kingsport driver Craig Phelps to win the first feature. Paul Stanley was third.
Kingsport drivers took the top three spots in the second race, with Ketron followed by Chris Neeley and Frank Womack.
Kyle Barnes of Draper, Virginia, won twin 50-lap features for the Sportsman class. His No. 00 Chevrolet paced the 13-car fields, and Jacob Porter and Jared Porter took second and third in both races.
Virginia drivers swept twin 40-lap Super Street features. Joseph White won the first race after first-place finisher Tristan Barnes was disqualified in post-race inspection. Alex Posey and Chris Coleman finished second and third. James Mullins held off Barnes to win the second race and Posey was third.
Joey Owens captured a hard-earned win in Street Stock with Tony Dockery and Jamie Meadows completing the top three.
OTHER WEEKEND ACTION
Johnson City driver Jensen Ford was the big winner at Volunteer Speedway last Saturday night. Another big weekly show is set for Saturday, featuring the Super Late Models, Combo Late Models (Crate and Sportsman), Classic and more, including the Tennessee Mini Stocks.
Cherokee Race Park has a test-and-tune scheduled for Friday. Gates open at 5 p.m. A points race at the eighth-mile Rogersville dragstrip is set for Saturday; gates open at noon and time trials begin at 2 p.m.
The Lumpkins Excavating Race, which was postponed last Saturday, was rescheduled for June 3. It features winners' purses of $2,500 for Pro (Box) and $1,500 for No Box.
The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series returns Saturday at I-81 Motorsports Park.