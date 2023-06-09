BRISTOL, Tenn. — Leah Pruett and Robert Hight rocketed down the dragstrip to set quick times during Nitro qualifying Friday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.
The second round of qualifying for the Top Fuel and Funny Car classes also counted as first-round eliminations for the rained-out NHRA New England Nationals.
Pruett, a Top Fuel veteran and wife of NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart, posted the quick time at 3.745 seconds with a top speed of 322.42 mph. She was just .002 second quicker than Brittany Force and defeated Doug Kalitta in the first round of the New England eliminations.
If the time holds, it will be her first No. 1 qualifier of the season and the 14th of her career.
“It’s going to be a Bristol to remember,” Pruett said. “We smoked the tires the first revolution in Q1 (first qualifying session). We had to make the same setup calls like that Q1 didn’t happen and you’re racing Doug Kalitta on top of that. But I love running at night and I love running here because the crowds here are almost as loud as the cars.”
Force, the two-time and reigning Top Fuel world champion, went down the track in 3.747 seconds and tied Mike Salinas’ track-record speed at 334.48 mph. Her run knocked five-time world champion Steve Torrence from the top spot. Torrence finished in 3.753 seconds at 329.10 mph.
Hight set fast time in Funny Car with a 3.938-second run at 321.35 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro to earn the provisional pole. It will be the second No. 1 for Hight this season and the 79th of his career if it holds and gave him a first-round win over Alexis DeJoria in the New England eliminations.
“It’s a different mindset, going up there qualifying and being a double race,” Hight said. “You have to just focus on your own run and not worry about the other lane. There’s not a better setting in motorsports than racing here at Thunder Valley at night.”
Ron Capps, the two-time defending Funny Car world champion and a six-time winner of the Thunder Valley Nationals, was second quickest at 3.962 and 318.92. However, Capps lost to Bob Tasca III in the first round of the New England eliminations. Tasca posted a 3.972-second elapsed time and the night’s fastest speed at 329.26 mph.
Chad Green had the third-fastest time at 3.969 seconds and 322.50 mph.
PRO STOCK
Five-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders paced qualifying for the factory hot rods with a 6.627-second pass at 205.88 mph in her Camaro. She won back-to-back NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in 2014-15 and finished runner-up last year.
If the time stands, it will be her first No. 1 qualifier of the season and the 30th of her career.
“I knew when I clutched it, it was a really good run,” Enders said. “It feels good to be on the (provisional) pole. The feeling of the win lights coming on, there’s nothing like it.”
Christian Cudera was second fastest with a 6.632 elapsed time at 206.04. Aaron Stanfield, the 2022 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals winner, finished in 6.636 seconds and posted the fastest speed at 206.89 mph.
Points leader Gaige Herrera kept on his seasonlong hot streak in Pro Stock Motorcycle with a 6.820-second run at 196.93 mph. If the time holds up, it will be his fourth No. 1 qualifying run of the season.
Eddie Krawiec, who led the first round of qualifying, ended up second overall at 6.855 and 198.03. Angie Smith rounded out the top three at 6.904 and 196.30.
PRO MOD ACCIDENT
Pro Mod driver Paul Daigrepont crossed the center line and hit both guardrails during a Friday evening run. The North Carolina racer was alert and examined at the track’s Ballad Health Center before being transported to a local medical center.