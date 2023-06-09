BRISTOL, Tenn. — Leah Pruett and Robert Hight rocketed down the dragstrip to set quick times during Nitro qualifying Friday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

The second round of qualifying for the Top Fuel and Funny Car classes also counted as first-round eliminations for the rained-out NHRA New England Nationals.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you