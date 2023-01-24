BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Dirt Showcase will bring the first races of the 2023 season to the clay at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The American All-Star Series and Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series will take to the high banks Saturday, April 1 for a doubleheader of $5,000-to-win features.
“We are looking forward to having these two Late Model dirt racing circuits test their drivers on Bristol’s dirt-covered high banks,” Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, said Tuesday in a release. “This will be the first time this year that fans can come out and check out the Bristol dirt layout for 2023 and we are expecting thrilling races in both series.”
It is the season-opening race for the American All-Star Series, which use 604 Crate Late Model engines that can be purchased directly from Chevrolet dealerships. The series’ 29-race schedule visits 18 tracks in the Southeast and Midwest, including three stops at Volunteer Speedway. Knoxville racer Hayden Cardwell is the defending series champion.
These are the same kind of cars 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon drove to victories at the 2021 Bristol Dirt Nationals. For those races, Dillon was driving a No. 3 car prepared by Loudon racer Cory Hedgecock.
The Steel Block Bandits run a 17-race schedule across the Carolinas, Virginia and Tennessee. North Carolina driver Dustin Mitchell is the defending series champion. The steel blocks are what they sound like: a steel-engine block with no aluminum heads allowed. Tyler Bare of Rockbridge Baths, Virginia, was the series runner-up. Among his 2022 victories was an $11,000-to-win feature at Volunteer Speedway in August.
Pit passes, which are $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and younger, can be purchased at BMS ticket windows on April 1. In addition to infield access, pit pass holders will be able to access a designated section of grandstand.
“I’m super excited about this announcement,” American All-Star Series promoter Joe Rush said in a Facebook message. “It’s rare that we get to race together, and to do this Bristol Motor Speedway, it’s a one-day show and we’re thrilled to have the Steel Block Bandits along with us.”
The Bristol Dirt Showcase will offer a sneak peek of the BMS dirt racing surface the week before the NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series arrive for the Food City Dirt Race weekend.