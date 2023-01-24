605cd2c0bb35f.image.jpg

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon leads the pack on his way to winning a 604 Crate Late Model race during the 2021 Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway.

 Eddy Gray

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Dirt Showcase will bring the first races of the 2023 season to the clay at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The American All-Star Series and Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series will take to the high banks Saturday, April 1 for a doubleheader of $5,000-to-win features.

