NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Kyle Larson rocketed to the front to win his third NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet led the final 146 circuits of the 200-lap, $1 million exhibition race. It was the first ever All-Star Race held at the historic five-eighths-mile oval track, which last hosted the NASCAR Cup Series in 1996.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you