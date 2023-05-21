NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Kyle Larson rocketed to the front to win his third NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet led the final 146 circuits of the 200-lap, $1 million exhibition race. It was the first ever All-Star Race held at the historic five-eighths-mile oval track, which last hosted the NASCAR Cup Series in 1996.
Larson, who finished 4.537 seconds ahead of runner-up Bubba Wallace, became the fourth driver to win three All-Star Races, joining Jimmie Johnson, who won four, and Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon with three apiece. Larson is the first driver ever to win All-Star events at three different venues, adding Sunday to his 2019 victory at Charlotte and his 2021 win at Texas.
He also scored the weekend sweep after winning Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250.
“I can’t even tell you what it means. This is my third All-Star win and my third different track,” Larson said. “That was old-school butt- whipping for sure. We had a great car on the long run there and was just thinking for sure there was going to be a caution. I got out to a big lead and I could see everybody’s cars were driving terrible in front of me.”
Larson and Wallace, driver of the No. 45 Toyota, took advantage of an early caution to pit for tires and the strategy paid off big. After making their way to the front of the field, they stayed 1-2 the rest of the way.
“Obviously had some strategy work out there in the beginning, but we drove from dead last to the lead and checked out by 12 or 13 seconds,” Larson said. “Then I just could pace myself that last run.”
“If this was any other race, I’d be excited,” Wallace said. “But for a million dollars to come up short, tail tucked between our legs. All in all, it’s just continuing to ride the momentum train. Congrats to Larson. He’s been on a rail lately.”
Tyler Reddick, Wallace’s teammate at 23XI Racing, was third. Chase Briscoe in a Ford and 2020 All-Star Race winner Chase Elliott in a Chevrolet rounded out the top five.
Pole-sitter Daniel Suarez jumped out to the early advantage and led the first 54 circuits before Larson took over the top spot.
Josh Berry and Ty Gibbs earned their way into the event as the top two finishers of the earlier All-Star Open. Noah Gragson filled out the 23-driver field after winning the fan vote.
Ryan Blaney finished sixth, followed by Suarez, Erik Jones, Ty Gibbs and defending series champion Joey Logano.