Caleb Johnson added another state championship to his sports resume’ Sunday.
Johnson, who won back-to-back titles as a defensive lineman on the Elizabethton High School football team, added his second consecutive Motorcycle title at the DER Bracket Series Tennessee State Championship race at Bristol Dragway.
Riding a 2000 Hayabusa, Johnson won on a holeshot with a .017 reaction time to .166 for final-round opponent Joe Gatliff from Bristol. Johnson’s winning package included racing down the track in 5.723 seconds at 117.73 mph as opposed to 6.103 seconds at 113.80 mph for Gatliff.
Two Bristol drivers were crowned state champions at their hometown track.
John Isom won the Sportsman title over Virginia racer Justin McMilliam in a final round of Chevy S-10 pickups. Kristi Nelson drove a 2006 Chrysler to the Trophy win over the 1995 Pontiac Trans-Am driven by fellow Bristol driver Kyla Colley.
Ironically, the rest of the Tennessee State Championship winners all came from Virginia.
Chris McGuire from Christiansburg drove his dragster to the Super Pro win, although Rogersville driver Buddy Fleenor was a little quicker at the start in his Chevy Nova. Garrett Gilbert took the Pro victory in a Chevy Vega, while brothers Phillip Radford and Forrest Radford won Junior Dragster titles, along with Carson Blankenship in Division 1.
Bristol Dragway hosted an NHRA Wally Day on Saturday as racers earned points in the DER standings and the prestigious NHRA Wally trophies.
Former Daniel Boone High School basketball coach Ryan Arnold won the Super Pro race in his Vega. He went down the track in 5.747 seconds at 117.48 mph against a 5.73 dial-in to beat Kentucky driver TJ Owens in the final.
Logan Bowers from Blountville beat Bristol’s John Nelson in the Sportsman final, and Jonesborough driver Ed Cannon bested Bryan Winslow from Newland, North Carolina, in the Trophy final. CJ Hodges from Boone, North Carolina, was the Pro winner and Dustin Lee from Russellville captured the Motorcycle trophy.
There were four Junior races. Kyler Davis from Newport beat Phillip Radford in Junior Street. Sawyer Atkins from Burnsville, North Carolina, edged Blountville’s Carley Brown in Junior Dragster, Division 3. Kentucky driver Braydon McCown was the Division 2 winner and Blankenship scored the weekend sweep in Division 1.
The next DER Bracket Series racing weekend at Bristol is scheduled Aug. 25-27.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Kingsport Speedway has Food City/Advance Auto Parts Fan Appreciation Night scheduled for Friday.
It includes an autograph session with the drivers, racing and fireworks for $12 with kids 12 and under admitted free. The racing is headlined by a 75-lap Late Model Sportsman feature, but includes twin features for Pure 4, Bandoleros and Legends, as well as races for Mod 4 and Street Stock.
There’s a full day of go-kart, Bandolero and Legends racing at Kingsport Miniway on Saturday.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Following a successful first week by new weekly racing promoter Brad Dyer, another program is scheduled Saturday at Volunteer Speedway.
The Crate Late Models will return to action, along with the Sportsman Late Model, Open Wheel Modified, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive classes. With the addition of the Crates, the start time has been moved up to 6 p.m.
There will be hot laps, followed by qualifying and racing.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Pazlee Roark from Kingsport captured the Women’s 12-up race for the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series at Travelers Rest, South Carolina, on Saturday. She won the second moto to beat Abingdon rider Autumn Owens for the win.
Malachi Staton from Bakersville, North Carolina, swept ATV Open motos with Chris Furches from Jonesborough the runner-up.
The Hot Summer Nights Series heads to Cathey’s Creek MX in Forest City, North Carolina, this weekend.