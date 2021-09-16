BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway and Food City announced Thursday a five-year renewal of the sponsorship of the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race and the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
The partnership, which dates back to the 1992 Food City 500, is the second-longest in the NASCAR Cup Series behind only the Coca-Cola 600 at BMS sister track Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was made official by a contract signing at the BMS victory lane.
Food City has sponsored many other events at BMS including football games, music concerts and Speedway in Lights. They have partnered for those in need like the tornado affected areas in Middle Tennessee in 2020 and most recently, the flood-ravaged areas in Hurley, Virginia.
“They are more than corporate partners. They’re friends and family to us,” said Jerry Caldwell, Bristol Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager. “We want to make sure we take care of our customers, exceed their expectations and are great partners in the community. Food City embraces all that. They’re our longest-running partner at Bristol Motor Speedway and to continue into 35 years, that’s unheard of in sports marketing.”
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores, the parent company operates 138 outlets throughout East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Southeast Kentucky, North Georgia and Alabama. Food City is also a large supporter of local racing, sponsoring events at Kingsport Speedway and Volunteer Speedway,.
“We’re really proud to be involved in NASCAR, particularly with Bristol Motor Speedway,” Food City CEO and President Steve Smith said. “This wouldn’t happen without our great associates and thousands of customers who come through our store each and every week. They love racing and support it.
“Racing is part of the heritage of our region from the Friday night and Saturday night races to the big leagues at Bristol. We’ve been blessed with our business and try to leverage that into good things for our region. The number of people who have been introduced to our region through Bristol Motor Speedway is impressive.”