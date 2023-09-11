BRISTOL — Camping during the twice-a-year NASCAR race weeks at the Tri-Cities' own Bristol Motor Speedway offers a variety of prices and amenities.
Just don't do an open fire pit, although elevated ones are allowed, and don't use an all-terrain vehicle in BMS or other camping areas.
A Bristol Motor Speedway guide to camping is available online at https://www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/documents/081423_bms_bpsnr_campersguidebooklet.pdf, including tips and rules.
And a website called Keep It Gnarly, at https://keepitgnarly.com/best-nascar-camping-tracks/, ranked BMS fifth in the top 12 NASCAR tracks when it comes to camping.
That is between No. 4 Las Vegas Motor Speedway and No. 6 Richmond Raceway. The top three are Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Dayton International Speedway.
A variety of campgrounds not owned or operated by BMS also serve NASCAR campers, including Lady's Camping, Parking and Camper Rentals within walking distance of the track, as well as the Earhart Campground that goes back to the first race at BMS in 1961 and Gentry's Campground.
ADVICE FROM A CAMPGROUND OPERATOR
"It's just about all reserved," Stan Lady of Lady's Camping said of the full hookup camping spaces for the fall race week at BMS.
"During the spring time, you can do that (come in without a reservation and get a hookup spot)," Lady said. "We sell more wood and fire barrels " in the spring, and because of the temperatures the turnout is lower.
However, if you only need a site with no hookups and have a self-sufficient set up not needing things like electricity or water, he should have some of those.
"There's a lot of people who show up not needing hookups" and get a spot, Lady said. He's been involved in operating a race campground almost in the shadow of BMS for upwards of 30 years.
PRICES AND OTHER DETAILS
The website lists the prices at $75 to $1,500 for the week of the race.
As for tent camping, the website reports that option is available in two of the eight BMS camping options, with both on grass. "Both have access to restrooms and a shower facility; however, the cheapest option has porta johns and a portable shower truck," the site says.
Motorhomes are allowed with "varied amenities per price point including Wi-Fi, electrical, water, sewage, restrooms and showers" and dry camping available.
Some sites are available via a wait list only. For more information on the track-owned campgrounds, call BMS at (866) 415-4158.
NO FIRE PITS OR OFF-ROAD VEHICLES
Under overall impression, the website said BMS offers eight different camping options, with different hookups and site sizes for everything from a tent to a 40-foot motorhome.
"They have a shuttle service from every campground to the main doors of the speedway, so mobility issues aren’t an issue."
The campgrounds also "allow set-up a full week ahead of the race (Monday-Monday in April, Sunday-Sunday in September) to get the full camping experience for a decent price."
However, they don’t allow any ATV’s or off-road vehicles, or any fire pits since the fire has to be off the ground and extinguished with a cover, although pets are allowed in all of the campsites. Lady said those are the general rules at the Lady campground and most others, although rules can vary slightly.
The priciest package is motorhome, with Wi-Fi and full amenities, as well as a sponsor gift and golf cart transport to the main gate. It’s current availability is waitlist only.
However, the Gold package can be purchased for both races at $2,100, giving a significant discount if your available for both weekends.
"This campground is outside of the Bristol Speedway entrance and offers a 'gated community' feel. For two weeks of high-class services, this is not a bad price for the experience given," the website says.
"Bristol doesn’t have pit fires, which makes it more difficult to get the full camping experience. It does, however, have a variety of price points so everyone can camp."