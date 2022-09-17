BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol magic ran out for Kyle Busch on Saturday.
Busch, a nine-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, entered the Bass Pro Shops Bristol Night Race two points away from making the next round of the field of 12 playoff drivers.
For 269 laps Busch ran strong on the concrete track, like he has done for years. But on lap 270, engine failure forced him to park his car.
“It just goes with our year. I don’t even know what to say. I’m flabbergasted,” Busch said. “I just feel so bad for my guys. They don’t deserve to be in this spot. They work too hard. We are too good of a group to be this low down on the bottom, fighting for our lives just to make it through.
“Two engine failures in three weeks, that will do it to you. I really feel bad for all of Rowdy Nation, everybody at M&M’s, Interstate Batteries, Rowdy Energy, all of the partners that get us going every week. This is not our normal.”
Despite his woes, Busch stayed in the top 12 in points among 16 playoff drivers for several more laps until Austin Cindric tied him in the playoff standings on lap 440 — when he took a wave-around under caution and teammate Joey Logano went to the pits when the signal for one lap to go to the green flag was given.
Logano then parked his car in the garage on lap 469 with mechanical issues.
Four playoff cars were caught up in a wreck on lap 277. Daniel Suarez got loose into turn 3 and hit Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Both Suarez and Stenhouse went spinning into the turn with Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon — all in the playoff picture — getting collected in the incident.
Dillon dropped out of the race on lap 300 after failing to get his car out of the pits in 10 minutes under the NASCAR damaged vehicle policy.
Dillon went into the race on the playoff bubble in 14th position, three points below the playoff cutline. After Saturday night, he found himself in 15th — 11 points from making the cut of 12 to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Reddick also was knocked out of contention after entering the night two points above the cutline. He left the track two points below the line.
The fourth and final playoff driver to be eliminated was former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick.
Harvick arrived at Bristol 35 points away from the cutline. He left 24 short of advancing after running as high as second in the race.
“We went from having a chance to lead the parade to being a part of the parade,” said Harvick, who finished 10th. “It was just difficult to pass.”
FIELD OF 12
Chase Elliott leads the field of 12 drivers to the next round next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.
Making up the rest of the playoff field are Logano, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Bowman, Suarez and Cindric.