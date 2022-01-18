The process to convert Bristol Motor Speedway to a dirt track has begun.
Days after holiday decorations came down around the iconic speedway, sawdust and dirt started covering the BMS concrete surface in preparation for the Food City Dirt Race.
The second edition of the event is scheduled for Easter Sunday, April 17, on the half-mile oval. Everything seems a little more comfortable than a year ago when the NASCAR Cup Series made its return to dirt for the first time since 1970.
For the folks at BMS, it wasn’t the first time the track had been covered in dirt. However, it was the first time in 20 years with the World of Outlaws racing there in 2000-01. Like last year, there is a full slate of racing, not limited to NASCAR action.
While the most attention will be on the Food City Dirt Race, in which Joey Logano is the defending champion, the first races are the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
That event takes place over two weeks from March 20-April 2 headlined by the Super Late Models, but also featuring the Open Wheel Modifieds, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hornets.
Drivers in the Super Late Model ranks will compete for a four-race points championship with the winner earning an extra $100,000 in addition to the race winnings.
Two weeks later, it’s time for the NASCAR weekend. The Pinty’s Race on Dirt for the Camping World Truck Series is scheduled for Saturday, April 16. Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup Series champion, had a dominant performance in last year’s Truck Series race.
After the hoopla of the NASCAR weekend, the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash takes place April 28-30. Unlike last year, when the Sprint Cars and Late Models raced on separate weekend, this will be the first time for a mega-weekend show.
Plenty of tickets are still available for race fans to see dirt-track action at the iconic speedway, no matter which kind of cars you enjoy.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Cherokee Race Park has a pair of events already scheduled for March.
First is a swap meet on March 5, starting at 9 a.m. at the Rogersville drag strip. There's a $5 entry fee with vendor spots open for $20 or two spots for $30. There is also a $15 entry to participate with a Guillian Barre benefit car show.
The track is holding its racer’s banquet at the track on March 20 at 2 p.m. It’s $10 per person for adults and $5 for kids 5-10. The track asks the racers to RSVP by check or money order so enough food is ordered.
The 2022 racing schedule will be released in the next few weeks.
DAYTONA TESTING
Preseason testing for the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen cars took place at Daytona last week with a historic organization leading the pack.
Harrison Burton, driving the iconic No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford, turned a fast lap of 46.082 seconds (195.304 miles per hour) around the 2.5-mile oval. Another rookie, Austin Cindric, was second in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford at 195.152 mph, followed by his teammate Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Ford at 191.898.
Fords have won three of the four restrictor-plate races in 2021, including Michael McDowell at the 2021 Daytona 500. Team Penske has been especially strong with Blaney winning the spring Talladega race and the summer Daytona race.
Chevrolets had the next seven fastest speeds in the final practice. Ty Dillon, subbing for Petty GMS Motorsports teammate Erik Jones, posting a lap at 190.034 mph. Two-time Daytona 500 champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. filled in for defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Earnhardt was fifth fastest at 190.014 mph.
Joey Logano finished with a lap at 190.617 mph on the first day of the test, while three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin had the fastest Toyota speed.