BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway is about to get down and dirty in 2021.
Plans were formally announced Wednesday for clay to be laid over the concrete surface for a dirt track race on March 28, 2021. The Food City sponsored-race will be the first dirt-track race for the NASCAR Cup Series since Richard Petty won at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in 1970.
The length of race and format such as heat races are yet to be determined as are the technical specifications of the cars. The track surface will be back to concrete for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race scheduled for Sept. 18, 2021, as the first cut-off race in the NASCAR playoffs.
“We feel like this will be one of the most anticipated races in the NASCAR Cup Series in quite some time,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “We can’t wait to see how the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will perform on the high banks at the World’s Fastest Dirt Half-Mile. What I love about this is we’re going back to our roots. I think it will be an amazing experience for race fans.”
Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the World of Outlaws sprint cars and late model cars when it was converted to a dirt track in 2000 and 2001. Caldwell said the possibility is there for the track to host a late model race prior to the Cup Series event.
“We’re going to look at that and explore it,” Caldwell said. “We don’t have anything to announce yet, but when we have the dirt down, it’s only going to make sense to find other ways to use it.”
The move drew praise from Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Dillon pointed out he had a dirt racing background, including being a former winner at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap and the winner of the first NASCAR Truck Series race on dirt in 2013.
“I’m super pumped, growing up on dirt tracks,” Dillon said. “I was fortunate enough to win the Truck race at Eldora when it came back. The opportunity to race on dirt at Bristol is going to be awesome. I think it’s going to be an exciting event, and we will put on a great show.”
Caldwell said the dirt transformation could be a one-time deal or an annual event, based on the fans’ reactions. He said the fans’ input was the reason to host a dirt race.
“It’s been talked about for a while, and it’s a natural progression into a modern NASCAR of trying new things,” Caldwell said. “This comes from the feedback of the fans. They’ve said they want a dirt-track race at Bristol and another college football game.”
OTHER SCHEDULE CHANGES
Races at the 1 1/2-mile Kentucky and Chicagoland Speedways were dropped from the schedule and the Nashville Superspeedway has been added. The NASCAR All-Star Race, hosted by BMS in 2020, has been moved to Texas Motor Speedway and the new schedule features six road-course events.
They include the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which will now be contested on the road course instead of the rectangle. It will be part of a NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheader weekend.
Road America in Wisconsin has also been added with the 4.058-road course, now the longest track on the circuit.
“I like to change the schedule up and NASCAR’s willingness to be open,” Dillon said. “So much of our fanbase comes from the dirt tracks across the country. I think it’s special, and I’m ready for it.”
Darlington Raceway and Atlanta Motor Speedway will have two dates for the 2021 season. The championship race weekend will remain in Phoenix.