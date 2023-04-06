BRISTOL — The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take on a challenge unlike any other all season by slipping and sliding on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race is the main event of the weekend with Kyle Busch the defending race champion. However, it’s just a part of the overall entertainment at the “Last Great Colosseum.”
Other on-track action includes practices, qualifying and heat races scheduled for both the NASCAR Cup Series and accompanying NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
That leads into the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt on Saturday night. Ben Rhodes is the defending champion. Cup Series drivers Joey Logano, William Byron and Chase Briscoe are entered in the Truck race.
Beyond the racing, so much is going on throughout the property with carnival-style rides and activities in the BMS Fan Zone and plenty of driver appearances at the Food City Fan Zone stage. Special for this weekend is the Race Day Revival, which will duplicate the popular NASCAR Race Day show broadcast on the Speed Channel in the early 2000s with hosts John Roberts and Kenny Wallace.
There’s also a free Easter celebration on Sunday with former Heisman Trophy winner and evangelist Tim Tebow providing the message and special music from Christian artists Phil Wickham and Cory Asbury.
“We want to make sure it’s a fun environment,” Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell said. “I like to say it’s the state fair meets country music festival meets NASCAR, all in one. This year has the Easter celebration on top of it.”
In addition, there are Easter egg hunts, jumping castles, interactive areas for the kids and live music. The music includes the ‘80s cover band SPANK on Saturday night following the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt.
“When you come here, you’re going to be entertained three or four days,” Caldwell said. “Other sports, you might tailgate 3-4 hours. We know when you come to Bristol and bring your family, it’s going to be entertaining the entire time.”
Levy Restaurants have a couple of special items in the concession stands with a Bush’s Beans Bake which consists of beans, meat and biscuits. Another special for Sunday is the Easter Bake, which features macaroni & cheese, broccoli, cabbage, ham and turkey with bread crumbs on top.
The idea behind these items is to provide fans with a home-style meal.
For more fan convenience, the new Food City Grab-and-Go Concession Area will debut. Located at Gate 15 on the concourse level, it will give fans plenty of food and beverage options, including cold beer and soft drinks, sandwiches, nachos, chili dogs, popcorn, chips and candy. There’s also merchandise like ponchos, ear plugs and headache powders.
Food City personnel have stocked the shelves where fans can quickly grab their items and pay at kiosks when they exit.
“We have worked with our partners at Food City on this concept for a while now,” Caldwell said. “We are eager to have our guests be able to utilize this new service to help shorten lines and minimize wait times.”
Weather permitting, first practice for the NASCAR Truck Series is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Friday with first practice for the Cup Series at 6:35 p.m.
NO RACING ON THE CONCRETE
Unfortunately, the weather forecast forced the cancellation of racing scheduled at nearby Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.
It was going to give fans in the area an opportunity to check out the 3/8-mile concrete oval which hosts NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series racing. Racing is scheduled to return to the “Concrete Jungle” on Friday, April 21.
DRIVER, CAR APPEARANCES
There are several driver appearances on the Food City Fan Zone stage at BMS as well a couple outside the speedway.
Tanner and Taylor Gray, who are Truck Series drivers and the grandsons of drag racing legend Johnny Gray, open up the driver appearances at the track Friday at 1:30 p.m. Other appearances include: Carson Hocevar, winner of the most recent Truck Series race at Texas, at 3:15 and NASCAR’s all-time winningest driver Richard Petty at 4:30.
Saturday appearances include: Chad Finchum at noon, Chase Purdy at 1:30, Tyler Reddick at 3:45 and Kaulig Racing teammates AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley at 4:30.
Speedway Motorsports Chairman Marcus Smith will make an appearance at 2:30 Sunday. Drivers scheduled to be on stage in different segments from 2:30 to 3:45 are: Corey LaJoie, Jonathan Davenport, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch.
Bubba Wallace will be appearing at the McDonald’s in Blountville on Saturday from 2-4 p.m.
The Hooters No. 9 show car, a replica of the car Josh Berry will drive in place of the injured Chase Elliott, will be on display Saturday and Sunday at the restaurant chain’s Johnson City location. Fans can take photos with the car Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.