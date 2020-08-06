From staff reports
NASCAR announced the final installment of the 2020 schedule on Thursday with Bristol Motor Speedway to hold races from Sept. 17-19, culminating with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, which will be a Cup Series playoff event for the first time.
Announcements regarding spectators will be made at a later date.
The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will now hold its playoff opener at BMS with the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics on Thursday, Sept. 17, with green flag at 7:30 p.m. It will be part of a doubleheader with the ARCA Menard’s Series, Bush’s Beans 200 scheduled for 9:30 p.m. That’s an increase of 50 laps from the former K&N Series races and both races are to be broadcast on FS1.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will now finish its regular season at BMS with the Food City 300 on Friday, Sept. 18, with green flag at 7 p.m. and live coverage on NBCSN, PRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.
Bristol will be in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, the first-round playoff cut-off race. It is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, with green flag at 7:30 p.m. and live coverage on NBCSN.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs open Sept. 6 at Darlington.
LAPS AROUND BRISTOL
Fans have the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles for hot laps around BMS on Friday.
Laps for Charity presented by AO Smith is scheduled for 7 p.m. The cost is $35 for six laps or $50 for 12 laps.
Registration online before the event is required and will not be allowed on-site.