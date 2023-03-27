Bristol Motor Speedway has evolved since opening in 1961.
No longer just the home of two huge NASCAR weekends, the track has hosted the world’s most attended football game, massive concerts and a multitude of other events.
From 5K races to the Farm Expo, the facility nicknamed “The Last Great Colosseum” is truly the Tri-Cities premier entertainment venue.
The bread-and-butter is still racing, and the track hosts two distinctly different NASCAR Cup Series races. There’s the Food City Dirt Race in April and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race in September.
In 2021, the speedway’s concrete surface was covered with clay as BMS hosted the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt in 51 years.
Joey Logano, one of NASCAR’s top stars, but a driver with limited dirt-track experience, won that first race. It was followed up in 2022 with an all-time classic finish as Kyle Busch emerged victorious after leaders Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe tangled on the final turn of the final lap.
The race, held on Easter Sunday, was preceded by a massive holiday celebration that was televised nationally.
Max Lucado, renowned author and pastor of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, delivered the Easter message, and music was provided by Grammy-award winning worship leader Chris Tomlin and Gary LeVox, the former lead singer of Rascal Flatts.
While dirt has covered the BMS surface, it’s been home to other forms of racing including Super Late Models and Winged Sprint Cars.
The dirt was removed in plenty of time for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race in September. It is considered one of the biggest races on the entire NASCAR circuit with winner Chris Buescher making a strong statement about what it means to win the Bristol Night Race, saying he wanted to win it even more than the Daytona 500.
“I had this race circled No. 1 on my list for a long time. It’s so special to get this one at my favorite race track,” he said. “This team does such a great job and it’s so special to win here at Bristol.”
Brad Keselowski, who is both Buescher’s teammate on the track and a co-owner of his race team, talked about what the Bristol Night Race means to a driver.
“The Bristol night race is a big race to win for your career. It’s a race that champions win,” Keselowski said. “There are some places that aren’t as special. Bristol is at the top of the list of special places.”
But a weekend at Bristol is about much more than racing. There’s a full Fan Zone outside the track with entertainment like motorcyles, BMX bikes and trampolines.
There were racing simulators, mechanical bulls, driver appearances and a pre-race concert.
Speaking of concerts, the popular Country Thunder returns to BMS in October.
Morgan Wallen headlined the show in 2021 and 2022. Eric Church and the legendary duo Brooks and Dunn are the headliners of the 2023 concert.
In 2016, BMS hosted the most attended football game in history as 156,990 were in attendance to see Tennessee defeat Virginia Tech in the Battle at Bristol.
A week later, a record was set for an ETSU home game as over 13,000 saw the Bucs defeat Western Carolina. Speedway officials insist another football game will be in the track’s future.
The facility also hosted the popular Farm Expo in early February with different activities and attractions to highlight products from different companies and celebrate farmers.
BMS continues to be the leader in raising money for those in need. The Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities has distributed over $14 million to local children’s based organizations since its inception.
Major fundraisers include celebrity shooting tournaments, golf tournaments and 5K runs on the speedway grounds. The two biggest fundraisers are The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, the area’s largest holiday lights display, and the Ice Rink presented by HVAC.
Bristol Motor Speedway continues to be much more than a place to see great racing. It continues to evolve more into a community showplace every year.