Morrow reflects on 38-year career at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — Lee Morrow is officially retired from East Tennessee State’s athletic department.
His career ended quietly, without the sendoff 38 years of dedication to the university he loves deserves. It was nobody’s fault that there was no party.
An event was to be planned around the football team’s spring game, but the coronavirus pandemic happened and everything else took a back seat.
Coronavirus or not, Morrow left quite a legacy at ETSU. There will likely be a celebration of his career in the future, whenever it is safe. And undoubtedly it will be a big — and well deserved — one.
Throughout the years, Morrow wore so many shoes in ETSU’s athletic department he could have filled Imelda Marcos’ closet.
At one point, he was both the strength coach and academic adviser, causing legendary trainer Jerry Robertson to call him the “brains and brawn coach.” Morrow’s tenure included time as the strength coach, dorm director, academic adviser, interim baseball coach and assistant athletic director for facilities and game operations.
Whatever needed doing, Morrow was the man. And he did it all with a smile and a million handshakes.
“ETSU has been good to me,” Morrow said. “I have enjoyed working with the athletes and just about everything I’ve done here. We’re not Alabama or Clemson or Ohio State, but we’ve won some things.”
Morrow worked under 18 athletic directors and five university presidents.
“You can’t say that too often,” he said.
TOP FIVE LIST
Morrow has had many highlights during his 38 years at ETSU, but he managed to list a top five.
Football experience
“When I first came to ETSU, I had been coaching at Milligan,” he said. “I had not had the opportunity to be around football for several years. Being part of those ’80s teams was great. Those football guys absorbed me. I’m still close to those players right now.”
SoCon basketball champs
From 1989-92, ETSU won four Southern Conference basketball championships. Morrow was the strength coach back then and can be seen in the team pictures.
“Winning four championships in a row, that was really cool,” he said. “I’m close to all of those guys. That was really fun.”
Interim baseball coach
Morrow spent much of the 1989 baseball season as ETSU’s interim head coach.
When Harold Stout stepped down because of personal reasons, athletic director Les Robinson asked Morrow to fill in even though he had no baseball background.
As he did his entire career, when ETSU came calling, Morrow answered.
His coaching highlight was a victory over Tennessee.
“That was really fun being part of that team,” he said. “It was really a joy to me.”
Football’s resurrection
When ETSU decided to bring football back, Morrow was one of the first men on board to help get the process started.
Considering he was connected with the team when the sport had been dropped a decade earlier, it was one of his more fulfilling roles.
“I was really pleased to be a part of bringing football back,” he said. “Coach (Carl) Torbush was just a joy to be around.”
Football championship
When the Bucs won a share of the Southern Conference football championship in 2018, Morrow felt a sense of satisfaction. It was a goal he had when he first stepped foot on ETSU’s campus. He just didn’t know it would take more than three decades to achieve.
“It was special to be a part of that,” he said.
ALL ABOUT THE ATHLETES
Though the pandemic cost Morrow a proper sendoff, he really feels for the athletes who have had their seasons cut short.
“It’s really tough,” Morrow said. “We’ve seen a lot of things, but we’ve never seen this. I hate it for the people who didn’t get to complete the thing. Our basketball team, we really felt last year’s team was set up to get one or two wins in the NCAA Tournament. And we really felt Joe Pennucci’s baseball team was championship-caliber.
“There’s a lot not happening and will not get to happen. What’s in the future? Who the heck knows?”
The longer you talk to Morrow, the more you realize what kept him going for all those years. Sure, he loved the university. But he really loved the kids with whom he worked.
“I just like being around that age person,” he said. “The 18- to 22-year-olds are fun to be around.”
LABOR OF LOVE
Even though he is officially retired, whenever ETSU athletics gets fired back up, you’ll see Morrow at the games. He has been contracted to run game operations for the university.
“That’s what I intended to be doing right now,” Morrow said. “We’d be getting ready for the two soccers, volleyball and football. That’s not going to happen.”
Not too many people retire and then take on some of the similar duties they were doing while at work.
But for Morrow, the games are a labor of love.
“That’s not even work,” he said. “It’s fun. It really is. There’s effort in it when you’ve got to deal with rain or the team’s late. But that’s OK. It’s just action. That’s really fun. I was wanting to be in the middle of that right now.”
Now that Morrow has some time on his hands, he just might be able to enjoy what is expected to be a resurgence of his sporting passion: the Cleveland Browns.
“Maybe we’ll be able to run up and catch a game or two,” he said. “I’ve often said I’ll pass away before I see them be a champion again. We’ll see. At least they’re competitive again.”