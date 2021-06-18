LEBANON — A dream season came to a halt for the Wise Central softball team on Friday in the Region 2D championship at Sheila Adams Field.
The Lady Warriors fought all the way to the end before falling to unbeaten Lebanon 7-3.
With one out in the seventh inning, Central’s Bayleigh Allison hit a solo home run and the Lady Warriors got two runners on with two outs, but that’s where the threat ended.
“ ‘Quit’ is not in our vocabulary,” first-year Central coach Allyson Shortt said. “We’re going to come out and play hard every time. It just took us too long to get started.
“This group is a fantastic group of girls. I couldn’t have asked for a better group.”
The Lady Pioneers (17-0) got an outstanding performance in the circle from Adrienne Morrison, who struck out nine in the complete-game win. From the end of the first to middle of the sixth, Morrison retired 15 straight, faced only two more than the minimum and held Central without a hit.
Allison took the loss for Central after throwing four complete frames and striking out a pair. Lebanon struck out only three times as a team.
The Lady Warriors finally broke through in the top of the sixth when Emily Sturgill drew a one-out walk and came home on Jill Sturgill’s double. Central added a run on Lexi Baker’s single that plated Jill Sturgill.
“If we get a couple of different hits at different times of the game, it could’ve been a different story,” Shortt said. “We went back and looked at the pitches that we wanted to hit. That’s how we started hitting (Morrison). We were swinging at stuff that we had no business swinging at.”
The senior-laden Lady Pioneers had an answer to Central’s breakthrough. Alexis Horne, Tatum Dye and Morgan Varney reached base in the home half of the sixth, and Horne and Dye came home to put the game out of reach.
Lebanon advanced to face either Glenvar or Appomattox County on Tuesday in the VHSL Class 2 semifinals. The Region 2C final is set for Saturday.
“Our girls came out here to do a job and softball is their job,” said Shortt, whose squad graduates only one senior off the roster.
“They came out and gave me their heart and soul every day. We worked hard and it paid off.”