ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Mike Morrell is about to begin his third season as UNC-Asheville’s men’s basketball coach, and he’s got his program headed on the right path.
“As coaches I don’t know that you ever feel like you’re exactly where you need to be, but I feel like we’re definitely trending in the right direction,” said Morrell, a native of Elizabethton who played at Milligan. “I came in with a plan and we stuck to that plan knowing that it wasn’t going to happen overnight.”
UNC-Asheville was chosen second in Tuesday’s Big South Conference’s preseason poll — behind Winthrop — after posting the third-biggest turnaround in the country last season when it went from four wins to 15.
Morrell and his Bulldogs will take on East Tennessee State on Dec. 8 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, the venue where ETSU won the Southern Conference tournament in March. Bucs fans have the game circled on the calendar mostly because it will be played in their favorite arena outside Johnson City, even if they won’t be allowed to attend.
For Morrell, it’s just another game on the schedule.
“Obviously I’m from there but that’s kind of the extent of it,” he said. “I didn’t go to ETSU, so there’s no real connection. I don’t have any sentimental feelings. I’ve played ETSU before when I was at VCU.
“I know a lot of people over at ETSU, know their staff really well. My mom lives about five minutes away from there and I know a lot of people who went there and played there, but when you’re coaching, you’re really just focused on trying to get your team ready to play.”
The game came about when both teams were trying to fill out their schedules. They didn’t want it to be a home-and-home series because this year’s game might be played with no fans and next season’s might be in a full gym. Neither coach figured that was fair, so they opted for a one-time deal at a neutral site.
“If we want to play down the line we’ll talk about it, but we don’t really have to worry about that until that time comes,” said Morrell, who spent time as an assistant at Clemson, Virginia Commonwealth, Texas and Charleston Southern before getting his first crack at a head coaching job at Asheville. “I don’t think anybody’s fired up about playing in front of no fans and having to return a game with fans on either sides, so we made it a neutral game.”
The Maui Invitational is being played at Harrah’s the week before and no fans will be allowed at the games, so there is little chance of spectators being allowed at the meeting between ETSU and UNC-Asheville.
Morrell said his team will begin the season with no fans in the stands at its home games. The Bulldogs’ first three games are at home.
“We’ll see what it looks like in January, but we’re going to have no spectators and kind of readjust,” he said. “I’m hoping we can at least get some families of players in here so they can see their kids play. I think right now the biggest goal is to just try to be able to play some games first and see how that goes.”
The coronavirus pandemic has forced a change to the basketball calendar. It’s also forced coaches to change nearly everything they do.
“At this point, with everything going on, it’s definitely a day-by-day thing,” Morrell said. “It’s definitely a different situation than what we’re accustomed to as coaches.
“You have to adjust on the fly when adjusting on the fly is needed. For the most part you’re trying to keep these guys in somewhat of a normal situation when it’s not normal at all. It’s definitely a challenge.
“I’ll say this: I’m glad it’s not my first year as a coach because it’s a lot to deal with outside of trying to get your team ready to play.”