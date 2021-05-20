After successfully postponing the 2020 Johnson City Omnium from the first weekend in June to mid-August due to COVID-19, the races are back to their regular date of June 5-6.
With the title sponsorship of the Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce, the Omnium is now known as the Carter County Omnium.
The road race — Carter County Roan Groan — goes from Cat Island Park to Carvers Gap, covering the same courses as its previous 16 years.
The Temple Hill Time Trial will be on the same course as the previous 10 years. The course runs from the new Erwin Ballad Health Hospital on Temple Hill Road for 3.2 miles.
The Ballad Health Criterium will be on the downtown Elizabethton course used for the first time last year.
Early registration statistics show racers from 17 states have signed up so far.
“It looks like we will have 200-plus racers again this year,” race director Reneau Dubberley said in a press release.
There are returning winners from last year as well as riders taking on this very challenging competition for the first time. All five levels of amateurs and professional racers have separate competitions.
The difficulty of the courses, along with the level of competition, has historically propelled the winners to a higher level of competition.
A 2008 winner of the Omnium competed in the Tour de France in 2009. Last year’s category 3 winner, Wienke Brooks, an 18-year-old from Greenville, South Carolina, has moved up to race against the pros this year as a category 2 rider.
Noah Naseri of Limestone won all three races and the Omnium as a category 5 last year and is competing as a category 4 this year.
Other local racers last year included the Milligan Cycling team, with three women in the top six women’s Pro/Amateur competition.
To see more information on the races or to volunteer, go to www.cartercountyomnium.com.