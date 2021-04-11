BRISTOL, Tenn. — Devan Moran passed Ricky Weiss to win Sunday’s Bristol Bash.
He also passed a dirt-track legend in the process.
With nine laps to go in the World of Outlaws Late Model Series event, Moran got by Weiss as they raced through slower traffic on the frontstretch at Bristol Motor Speedway and won the 40-lap, $25,000 feature. His sixth career World of Outlaws victory moved the Ohio driver past his father, Donnie, on the Outlaws’ all-time win list.
His father was on hand to see Devan race for the first time this season.
“This win is unbelievable,” Devan Moran said. “I knew once we got into lapped traffic if I could get close enough to Ricky, I could roll over and get him.
“I have to give major thanks to my dad. He came down here this weekend and was coaching me and the guys. He was giving me pointers on what we needed to do to the race car. We showed our speed today.”
Moran also paid close attention to an old Bristol NASCAR race replayed on the track’s big screen during a Saturday rain delay. Even though the race was on concrete and a different configuration, Moran saw the approach winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. took.
“While we were sitting here watching it rain yesterday, we were watching the 2004 NASCAR race that Dale Jr. won,” Moran said. “This is kind of how this race was. You had to be patient and when someone messed up, you got by them.”
Weiss, who started on the pole, led the first 31 laps. The Canadian driver, who now lives in East Tennessee, got tied up with a slower car, allowing Moran to pass him on the high side. Once Moran got out front, Weiss couldn’t catch him.
“To be out front here, that was a huge moment,” Weiss said. “To lead one lap, let alone 30-some at Bristol, that’s just awesome. I was just trying to roll, set a decent pace and maintain my tires. The lapped cars, I tried to get under them. I was able to get beside them, but never get around them.”
Ross Bailes passed Weiss for second but was put back to third because the pass occurred right as a caution came out. He wasn’t able to get around Weiss again. Overall, the South Carolina racer was happy with his finish after falling behind early.
“The first lap, I wasn’t expecting the track to be that slick,” Bailes said. “I washed up and fell back a few spots. But we were able to make it back and finish third. You have to give it to Devan, how good he was in lapped traffic.”
Ricky Thornton Jr. of Arizona and Brandon Overton of Georgia rounded out the top five.
Jimmy Owens, a four-time Lucas Oil Series national champion from Newport, finished 11th. Four-time World of Outlaws champion Josh Richards, who won Friday’s feature, fell out with mechanical problems and finished 24th in the 27-driver field.
It was an eventful day for Hawkins County racing legend Scott Bloomquist, who had to get in the feature through a Last Chance Showdown race after changing the engine in his black No. 0 machine. Bloomquist finished 19th in the main event.
UMP MODIFIEDS
Kyle Strickler led flag to flag in the 20-lap, $10,000-to-win DIRTcar UMP Modifieds race.
Strickler, the points leader in the World of Outlaws Late Models, was pulled double duty this weekend. He finished a disappointing 14th in the Late Model feature, but the Modified win made up for it.
“I can shake off a bad Late Model race by jumping in that Modified and having fun,” Strickler said. “To come here and win for $10,000 (at the Bristol Dirt Nationals in March) and come back and win $10,000 again, it makes you forget about the bad weekend in the Late Model.”
The North Carolina racer finished 2.325 seconds ahead of Illinois driver Kyle Hammer. Virginia racer Chris Arnold finished third. Ryan Ayers was fourth and NASCAR veteran David Reutimann fifth.
David Stremme, another NASCAR veteran who won on Friday, got caught up in a crash on lap 3 and finished last in the 24-car field. Tyler Stroupe, driving for Elizabethton car owner Blake Terry, was 16th.