Carl Moore, one of the founders of Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway, died Thursday. He was 91.
Moore, an Army veteran, served in the Tennessee House of Representatives and later as the majority leader of the state Senate. He also served on the East Tennessee State Board of Advisors.
Along with Larry Carrier and R.G. Pope, Moore attended a NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1961. They were inspired to build Bristol Motor Speedway, which was located on the former land of a dairy farm. Four years later, the state-of-the art Bristol Dragway was carved between two mountains after plans of a road course fell through.
“The entire Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend and colleague Carl Moore, one of the founding fathers of this iconic facility 60 years ago,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway. "Carl was one of the visionaries who created the initial sketches and diagrams of Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway on the back of a brown paper bag.
“With his leadership and tireless work ethic, along with co-founders Larry Carrier and R.G. Pope, the track quickly became an established venue in NASCAR and has grown to be one of the sport’s fan-favorite destinations. Throughout the years he has been a wonderful supporter of everything that we do and he will be greatly missed. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Elliott, and the family.”
Moore remained involved in racing for the majority of his life. He and Carrier formed the International Hot Rod Association in 1970 after a falling out with the American Hot Rod Association.
In a 2005 story on the drag racing websiteCompetitionPlus.com, Moore recounted their conversation.
“Well, we no longer have the NHRA and now you just threw the AHRA out, what are we going to do?” Moore asked Carrier. “There are no other sanctioning bodies.”
Carrier responded, “We’ll just start our own.”
They did just that and the IHRA is in the midst of celebrating its 50th anniversary. It remains a top grassroots Sportsman drag racing organization in North America and, as noted by international name, is a top professional and sportsman sanctioning body in Australia.
In addition, Moore’s son, Randy, raced a specially designed Pro Mod Lamborghini and later a Pro Mod car with a 1953 Corvette body. Later on, Randy Moore competed in Monster Trucks, attempting a world speed record at Bristol Dragway.
Noted for his decades of service as a local lawmaker, Carl Moore was a strong advocate for Bristol, helping to get its designation as the “Birthplace of Country Music” and instrumental in the revitalization of downtown with the restoration of the Paramount Theatre.
He was married to Elliott G. Moore and was the father of four children. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Janet, and is survived by daughters Cynthia Moore Lotz, Dana Moore and son Randy as well as grandchildren and several friends.
A private service is scheduled for Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bristol with post-pandemic Celebrations of Life to be held in Bristol and Nashville.