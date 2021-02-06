JOHNSON CITY — A.J. Caldwell’s only basket of the game was a big one, and it helped Chattanooga tip the scales in its favor in what had become a lopsided rivalry.
Caldwell made a 3-pointer with a second left, giving the Mocs a 67-65 victory over East Tennessee State in a Southern Conference men's basketball game Saturday at Freedom Hall.
Chattanooga ended ETSU’s 10-game winning streak in the series of in-state rivals.
“Exactly how we drew it up,” Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris said with a chuckle after his first win over the Bucs.
Caldwell’s winning shot was his only points of the game. He finished 1-for-5 from the field.
The decisive blow came just seconds after Ty Brewer had given ETSU its first lead with a 3-pointer.
Brewer’s basket, with 12 seconds remaining, put the Bucs up 65-64 and left them needing one more defensive stop. Chattanooga’s leading scorer, David Jean-Baptiste, had fouled out with 18 points.
Malachi Smith, who also had 18 points, picked up his dribble and was swarmed by ETSU’s defenders. He passed the ball to Caldwell, who didn’t hesitate and swished it from the right wing.
“I thought we had them dead to rights,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “We got Smith stymied there, but Caldwell just pops open. He got a clean look and he made the shot. I think we defended it well. Give Caldwell credit. He made a big shot.”
Damari Monsanto led the Bucs (11-7, 7-3) with 22 points and seven rebounds. He hit 5 of 10 3-point attempts and reached 20 points for the fifth game in a row. David Sloan added 14 points and eight assists.
For the third game in a row, Ledarrius Brewer, ETSU’s top scorer, was held to eight points on 3-of-10 shooting.
“I thought our guys really competed and defended in the way that we needed to in order to have a great chance to win the game,” Paris said. “It’s hard to understate that level of competition and determination. And ultimately, it came down to one shot.”
The Mocs (14-5, 5-5) were the more confident and more efficient team for much of the game and led by double digits for most of the afternoon.
“We didn’t necessarily deserve to win the game,” Shay said. “We didn’t execute early. We put ourselves in a hole and that was my fault. We’ve been executing pretty good to start the game, but we had probably five blown sets to start the game and put ourselves in a hole. Give them credit. They came in on edge. They were focused and sharp.”
Shortly after the Mocs took their biggest lead at 58-42, the Bucs started clicking. Ty Brewer’s go-ahead basket capped a 23-6 run.
“We showed some perseverance and some fight and got back in the game,” Shay said. “We were able to take that lead but couldn’t get it done.”
SLUGGISH PLAY
Chattanooga scored the first seven points. Monsanto, who has become ETSU’s go-to guy as of late, got off to a rough start, missing his first shot, a forced driving layup attempt, and two free throws.
ETSU finally scored with 15:14 left in the opening half when Ty Brewer swished a 3-pointer from the right corner.
The Mocs increased their lead to 13-3 on a Jean-Baptiste 3 and then to 15-3 on a Smith jumper.
Midway through the first half it was 17-5 and getting uglier by the minute. The Mocs stretched their advantage to 21-8 and neither Ledarrius Brewer nor Monsanto, ETSU’s top two scorers, had made a shot.
Monsanto finally heated up with three 3s, Sloan added a couple more and the Bucs climbed within three before settling for a 33-27 halftime deficit.
ETSU turned the ball over on its first two second-half possessions and Chattanooga went on an 8-2 run.
The Mocs grabbed their biggest lead at 58-42 on a three-point play by Smith. Monsanto had 10 points during the Bucs’ comeback.
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU outrebounded the Mocs 33-29 but forced only five turnovers while committing 12. The Bucs shot 45%, going 12-for-23 on 3-pointers, and Chattanooga shot 47% and was 8-for-21 from long range.
Darius Banks added 14 points for the Mocs, who hadn’t beaten ETSU since the championship game of the 2016 conference tournament.
UP NEXT
ETSU plays at The Citadel on Wednesday night.