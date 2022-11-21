Dave Hillman, a longtime Kingsport resident who played eight seasons of Major League Baseball with four teams, died Sunday. He was 95.
A Dungannon native, Hillman was the oldest living member of both the 1962 New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. A right-handed pitcher who also batted right-handed, he never played high school or college baseball. He didn’t play organized baseball until a 21-month stint in the Air Force.
Upon his return from the Air Force, he and other military veterans played in the old Tri-County League.
Hillman's big break came when he was playing a team from Coeburn. A scout from the Chicago Cubs heard about league and came to St. Paul for the game.
The scout signed Hillman to a deal after the game and he played in the Cubs’ minor league system from 1950-55. Stops included Rock Hill, South Carolina; Springfield, Illinois; Des Moines, Iowa; Beaumont, Texas; and finally Los Angeles in the Pacific Coast League.
Hillman made his major league debut in 1955, appearing in 25 games with the Cubs. He returned to Los Angeles in 1956 and posted a 21-7 record before being called back to the majors. He remained with the Cubs until the end of the 1959 season.
He was traded to the Boston Red Sox, for whom he played the next two seasons. He appeared in two games for the Reds and 13 for the expansion Mets in 1962. In New York, he played for legendary manager Casey Stengel and threw 15 2/3 innings without getting a decision.
Overall, he appeared in 188 major league games with 64 starts, playing alongside such stars as Ted Williams, Ernie Banks and Don Zimmer, who gained more fame as a manager. At the time of Banks’ death, Hillman recalled how the Hall of Fame shortstop knew how Hillman was going to pitch and would offer him encouragement.
Hillman compiled a 21-37 big-league record with a 3.87 ERA and 296 strikeouts.
In a 2020 interview, Hillman told Kingsport Times News Sports Writer Kevin Mays that he had a chance to extend his baseball career by going back to the minors in Hawaii. Instead, he opted to return home. His uncle gave him a job at a local department store and he enjoyed a lengthy career there.
Former Kingsport Mets general manager Roman Stout remembered Hillman for his class and love for the game.
“He was a legend in local baseball. He was a gentleman, still very fit for his age,” Stout said. “Unfortunately, we’re losing the players from that era.
"He was always happy to be around the ballpark and he had a love for the game. He liked watching the game and being anonymous, which suited his personality."