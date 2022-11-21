Dave Hillman, a longtime Kingsport resident who played eight seasons of Major League Baseball with four teams, died Sunday. He was 95.

A Dungannon native, Hillman was the oldest living member of both the 1962 New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. A right-handed pitcher who also batted right-handed, he never played high school or college baseball. He didn’t play organized baseball until a 21-month stint in the Air Force.

