JOHNSON CITY — Matt Mitchell had never seen the golf course at Johnson City Country Club before this week, but he certainly found it to his liking.

Mitchell won the 17th annual Tillinghast Invitational on Sunday, tying the tournament record with a closing 8-under-par 64. That left the 47-year-old pharmaceutical salesman from the Nashville area at 9-under 135 and three strokes clear of the field.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos