GREENSBORO, N.C. — James Mitchell will be one of the three Virginia Tech players joining Hokies coach Justin Fuente for the ACC Football Kickoff.
The annual Atlantic Coast Conference preseason football extravaganza is July 21-22 at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The 6-foot-3, 242-pound Mitchell, a Big Stone Gap native, is entering his fourth season with the Hokies. He led the team with four receiving touchdowns in 2020, finishing the year with 26 catches for 435 yards in 10 games. In 36 career games, including 18 starts, Mitchell has 47 receptions for 796 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also run for five scores.
Quarterback Braxton Burmeister and defensive back Chamarri Conner also will be with Fuente and Mitchell on Wednesday, the day the Coastal Division athletes and coaches are scheduled to appear.
The ACC Football Kickoff will be shown on the ACC Network.
The Hokies will kick off the season on Friday, Sept. 3 at home against ACC rival North Carolina, the teams’ first meeting in a season opener since 1946.