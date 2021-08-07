HOUSTON — Virginia Tech’s James Mitchell is one of only nine tight ends to make the Lombardi Award watch list for 2021.
Mitchell, a 6-foot-3, 242-pounder from Big Stone Gap, is entering his fourth season with the Hokies. He led the team in receiving touchdowns in 2020, finishing with 26 catches for 435 yards in 10 games.
Mitchell has 47 receptions for 796 yards and six TD catches along with five rushing TDs in 36 career games at Virginia Tech.
The Lombardi Award, named for Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi, annually honors the offensive or defensive lineman who, along with outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of its namesake. The winner will be announced on Dec. 8.
Mitchell, a preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick, also is on the watch list for the Mackey Award, which honors the nation’s top tight end.