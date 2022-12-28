James Mitchell became the first Union High School alum drafted in the NFL when he was picked in the fifth round by the Detroit Lions in April.

The 6-foot-4 Mitchell was a preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick for Virginia Tech in 2021, but he played only two games before suffering an ACL injury.

