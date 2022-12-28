James Mitchell became the first Union High School alum drafted in the NFL when he was picked in the fifth round by the Detroit Lions in April.
The 6-foot-4 Mitchell was a preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick for Virginia Tech in 2021, but he played only two games before suffering an ACL injury.
He was the third player from Big Stone Gap to make it to the NFL, following Thomas and Julius Jones, who played at Powell Valley High School and later enjoyed successful professional careers.
Mitchell, a tight end, has nine catches for 91 yards through the first 16 games of the season, including a five-yard touchdown in a 15-9 win over Green Bay on Nov. 6.
2. Rye Cove, Gate City football turnarounds
It was a Hollywood-type story for Rye Cove, which suspended football in 2021 with four games to go when there weren’t enough players to complete the season.
It had been a brutal few seasons, including a 16-game losing streak from 2019-21. Four games into the 2022 season, the undefeated Eagles beat Twin Springs for its first district win since 2018. They won again to improve to 5-0 before suffering their first loss of the season.
Led by coach Gary Collier, the Eagles went on to record their first winning season since 2011, a share of the Cumberland District title and a 7-3 finish after falling to Holston in the VHSL playoffs.
The proud tradition at Gate City includes five state championships. While many figured the Blue Devils would improve on its 4-6 record in 2021, they exceeded many expectations with an 8-4 record that included regular-season and playoff wins over rival Union.
3. Mac McClung continues to make noise in the pros
The former Gate City star made his NBA debut and scored his first basket for the Chicago Bulls against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 30, 2021.
He finished the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring six points in a 146-141 win over the Denver Nuggets. McClung scored the final basket of the Lakers’ season with a two-handed reverse dunk.
After winning the G-League Rookie of the Year, McClung signed with the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in July but was released in October. He landed with the 76ers organization. He is currently averaging 17.4 points and 5.9 assists per game for the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G-League team.
4. Wise Central wins another girls basketball title
In a battle of powerhouse programs, Wise Central scored a 62-59 comeback win over defending state champion Luray to win its sixth state championship.
The state championships have all come since 2014. It was the seventh state title for Coach Robin Dotson, who also won the 2002 title at J.J. Kelly.
Freshman Emmah McAmis totaled 34 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Warriors in the state championship game. She scored 11 points in the final quarter, which started with a 44-34 deficit for Wise Central. McAmis set a freshman scoring record with 683 points on the season. Senior Jill Sturgill finished the title game with 10 points and six steals.
5. Wise Central, Union finish 1-2 in state cross country
It was considered an upset when Wise Central upset defending state champion Union to win the Region 2D cross country championship in early November.
Two weeks later, it was even more of an upset to those in the cross country community when the Warriors pulled off a 93-97 win over the the Bears.
It was extra sweet for Wise Central coach Brian Mills, who was part of the 1988 state championship team for J.J. Kelly. Other Southwest Virginia championships including Abingdon sweeping Class 3 team titles and Lebanon winning the Class 1 boys title.