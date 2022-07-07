KINGSPORT — Summer baseball is often where college players find their footing in preparation for the next go around at their school.
Kingsport Axmen third baseman Jake Perry has been red hot so far this year, leading his ball club in almost every major statistical category.
As of Thursday, the crafty lefty leads the team in batting average (.349), slugging (.558) and OPS (1.020). He’s also tied for second on the team in home runs with two.
“I love the Appalachian League so far,” Perry said. “It’s been a great experience so far.”
The University of Minnesota product finished up his freshman season and has seen significant progress already in a little over a month of play.
Perry grew up about 20 minutes outside of Minneapolis and has been a lifelong Golden Gopher and Twins fan.
“The weather is definitely the main difference, but other than that, there’s really not all that much different,” he said.
“People are about the same and it really feels like home.
“Playing at the University of Minnesota has been a dream of mine since I was younger, and I went to all the sporting events growing up. I love wearing the maroon and gold, the coaching staff and community.”
LIVING AWAY FROM HOME
Other than road trips in college, this is Perry’s first time living away from the “Land of 10,000 Lakes.”
“This is pretty much my first time actually living away from home,” he said. “We start the season off in Florida and we get some games outside, but transitioning to the outside isn’t all that tough because you can see the ball better.”
And with college baseball starting in February, the Gophers often take trips down south to Florida to start the season.
When they return home, they often play in U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.
“We start the season off in the U.S. Bank Stadium and then go outside when it warms up,” Perry said.
“When we have day games there, the ball is sometimes hard to see because of the reflection off the glass. The pop flies are really tough and there’s a lot of empty seats, but it’s always a great experience.”
AXMEN LEADING DIVISION
The Model City crew is leading the West Division by six games entering Thursday’s contest against Johnson City. The Axmen are 21-9 and lead the league in runs scored (255) and run differential (+93).
“This team feels like we’ve been playing together forever,” Perry said. “It’s great and we’re having fun. I think that’s the main key to our success is that we’re having fun playing the game we all love.”
Being away from Hunter Wright Stadium has almost been a blessing in disguise as the Axmen boast a road record of 12-2 as opposed to a 9-7 home record.
“When we’re on the road and in the hotel have been some of my favorite team moments so far,” Perry said. “It’s been great to get to know all the guys from different parts of the country. Every once in a while, someone will give me a hard time about my accent, but it’s all good in the end.”
In terms of where Perry stands in the Appalachian League, he’s third on the OPS list and fifth in batting average. He’s also fifth in RBIs (23) and in slugging.
All the success so far Perry says will help him for the next go-around when he returns to school.
“The main key for me is more at-bats,” he said. “I didn’t get many at-bats during the season because we had a bunch of really good upperclassmen. That helps me build confidence.
“Gaining experience and knowing what pitchers will throw in certain counts is something that I’ll take back and also what I’ve been doing with my hitting approach.”