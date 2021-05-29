Milligan's Emily Kearney ran away with another national championship on Friday.
Kearney added the 5K title to her 10K championship from Wednesday and earned the outstanding performer award at the NAIA Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
“When Emily got to Milligan, I asked her what her goals were for the season,” Milligan coach Chris Layne said. “She was very clear it was to win both national titles and break both records. This was going to be a challenge due to the climate at the national meet and the fact both of those records were set by extremely talented women. She’s a special young lady across the board, and it has been an absolute pleasure watching her close out her career like this."
Kearney, a graduate student from the United Kingdom, won the 5K title in 16:09.11 and the 10K crown in 34:07.91, breaking the meet record in both.