The call of a lifetime for Megan Jastrab came when she was doing what she loves most: going for a ride.
The Milligan junior was selected as a member of the track cycling team to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. She will compete in the team pursuit and the Madison.
“I was actually out on a ride with a teammate and we knew that they were going to call that morning,” Jastrab said. “Initially, they started talking about qualifying and didn’t say that I made the team to start, so I was kind of nervous. Then they said that I made the team towards the end of the call and I was so excited.
“I held it together when I was on the call, but after it ended, I started crying tears of joy and my teammate hugged me.”
Jastrab, a native of Apple Valley, California, is believed to be the first current or former Milligan student-athlete to compete in the Olympics.
At just 19 years old, she will be the youngest member of the team when she suits up in August.
“Being the youngest isn’t really all that intimidating, it just means I haven’t had the same opportunities as my teammates yet,” Jastrab said. “It’s actually really nice having teammates that are world champions and I can ask them questions if I have any. It’s like a wealth of knowledge.”
Milligan coach Zach Nave knew early on that Jastrab would make an impact.
“Megan is one of those teammates that comes early and stays late,” he said. “I usually put her with someone new and she’ll spend a lot of extra time with them just to help. She’s one of those teammates that you wish you had a whole team of.”
Jastrab entered her freshman year with an already stellar résumé that featured a whopping 27 national championships at the junior level. So far at Milligan, she has added three World Championship titles and four more national championships.
“She actually raced over the weekend and won both the criterium and road race titles for U23,” Nave said. “After she won over the weekend, she stayed for an extra 45 minutes after the awards ceremony and talked to some girls about the road bike and those girls left pumped up about it.
“It’s also amazing to me watching her in some of the men’s races and beat them. And some of those guys have won national championships themselves.”
Off the bike, Jastrab is equally as impressive She’s maintained a 4.0 GPA through her first two years as a double major in business and exercise science.
“She’s one of those where if her school work isn’t turned in really early, she considers it late,” Nave said. “I never have to worry about her in the classroom. I have professors come up to me all the time saying they wish they had more students like her.”
As for Jastrab’s chance to medal in Tokyo?
“If you want my honest opinion, I think they’re pretty high,” Nave said.
“Team USA actually has gotten second in both the London and Rio Olympics, but we’re coming into this one as the favorite,” Jastrab said. “If I ride with the team pursuit, I think we have a very good chance at getting a podium finish.”
The Madison is an entirely different story.
“It’s basically controlled chaos,” Jastrab said. “We switch off every two laps and make a sprint every 10. This year will actually be the first time they do a women’s Madison, so I do get to be a part of history.
“We’re going in with the mindset of winning, but it really just depends on the day.”
In the team-pursuit qualifying on Aug. 2, Jastrab will be riding with teammates Chloé Dygert, Jannifer Valente, Emma White and Lily Williams. Jastrab and Valente will double back for the Madison on Aug. 6.