ROAN MOUNTAIN — Isaac Bryant turned 80 grueling miles into smaller segments, sprinting away from the rest of a four-rider breakaway to win the 35th annual Carter County Roan Groan road race on Saturday.
Bryant, a 20-year-old from Minnesota who attends Milligan, saw his opportunity when the cyclists neared the 1 kilometer to go sign near the top of Carvers Gap. Over the final 200 meters of a 7.2-mile uphill climb, he pushed ahead to take a half-second win over runner-up Chris Mathis of South Carolina.
Bryant said he played a little cat-and-mouse with the lead pack.
“I knew the guys I was with because we compete against each other all around the country,” said Bryant, who finished fifth in the 2018 Roan Groan. “I knew if I took them to the line, I had a better chance to break away and outsprint them with around 200 meters to go or something like that.”
The cool, drizzly conditions and wet course played right into Bryant’s hands.
“Being from Minnesota, I like it cold,” he said. “I’m used to the rain because riding around here, it rains nearly every other day. Sometimes I will get a random downpour when I’m riding, so I was ready for that.”
Mathis edged Virginia rider Ben Wright in a near photo finish for second. Wright more than made up for his previous Roan Groan outing in 2018, which ended 20 miles into the ride because of a flat tire.
“It was a pretty long mountain. I was chasing the breakaway group and then it was a sprint to the line,” Wright said. “I’ve been going about 40 minutes from my house for a 12½-mile climb at a place called Thunder Ridge to train for this.”
Arkansas rider Andrew Evans finished fourth and Spencer Miller from Indianapolis took fifth.
Johnson City’s Samuel Blackmon placed 18th out of the 47 Pro 1/2 entries.
WOMEN’S WINNER
Natalia Franco, a 25-year-old native of Colombia who is working on her master’s degree at Tennessee, powered her way up the mountain to win the Women’s Pro 1/2 race. She finished three minutes ahead of runner- up Debbie Milne of South Carolina over the 55-mile course.
The women raced alongside the men’s Masters division, and Franco used it to her advantage.
“At the climb, we started seeing the Masters, so I started going a little harder and caught them,” Franco said. “I kept going harder and harder until I was out there by myself. Yesterday was my birthday, so to win this race, it’s a nice present.”
Milne, plenty strong enough to blow out the birthday candles at age 50, used her experience as a Roan Groan veteran to take second. She finished nearly five minutes ahead of defending champion Madeline Bemis, a 21-year-old Milligan rider from California.
“Starting us with the men made it a little difficult,” Milne said. “It became a race if you could stay with the men, then that’s the group that formed naturally. There were four of us who went over the climb. Natalia and I went fast from the start and it was the two of us. Eventually, it was just Natalia.”
Manuela Escobar, another native of Colombia who now calls Erwin home, finished seventh.
FIRST UP THE MOUNTAIN
Ethan Sanchez, an 18-year-old from California, earned the distinction of first rider up the mountain, winning the 30-mile Cat 4 race by five seconds over Mitchell Snyder of Georgia.
It was a different kind of race for Sanchez, who said nothing out West compares to the mountain finish of the Roan Groan. His winning strategy was as much mental as physical.
“I had two plans going up the mountain. I tried the first one to get out front and pop people off the back and it didn’t work, so I came back to the field and chilled for a minute,” Sanchez said. “When I felt good, I attacked and got a small gap. I saw I was holding (the lead) and my goal was to get around the corner and get out of line, out of sight. Once they couldn’t see me around the corner, I would sprint so they never saw me actually attacking.”
Local cyclists dominated Cat 5 action. Noah Naseri of Limestone edged Johnson City’s Wes Pectol at the finish line, and two other Johnson City riders — Coleman Churitch and James Fogartie — placed fourth and sixth.
Asher Tilghman, a 16-year-old from Maryland, was the men’s Cat 3 winner over Alexander Baker of Colorado. Lisa Houser from New Orleans won top honors in the Women’s 3/4/5 race, ahead of runner-up Marjie Bemis, Madeline’s younger sister.