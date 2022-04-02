MILLIGAN — On the field, Saturday’s nonconference baseball doubleheader between Milligan and Emory & Henry was all about pitching.
Off the field, it was about keeping emotions in balance.
Sophomore hurler Andrei Beal pitched a superb complete-game shutout for Milligan in the opener. Beal (7-1) struck out 12, surrendered only one walk and scattered five hits in the 6-0 win.
The win was nice, but Beal said he had more than just baseball on his mind.
“The entire time, I think, behind my performance, I was just thinking about a good game for Eli up in heaven,” Beal said.
Beal was referring to Milligan sophomore Eli Cramer, a member of the university’s cross country/track and field team who died Thursday after he and several teammates were struck by a vehicle while running alongside the road in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Saturday’s baseball game was the first sporting event at Milligan since the tragedy. The loss added to a deeply emotional day for the Buffs, who also celebrated Senior Day.
“I walked on the field and I said I’m doing it for three things: God, Eli and the seniors,” Beal said. “It was really the main motive to keep going today. Mainly for Eli. I wanted to give him a good day. I wanted this to be a good game for him and everybody.”
Milligan coach Skylar Barnett said the loss of Cramer has taken a toll on his team and the entire school.
“Words can’t really describe the impact that this tragedy has had on our Milligan community and our athletics in general,” Barnett said. “It’s such a tight-knit group not just in one sport, but in all the sports. Being at Milligan, that’s part of it, the community aspect.”
The coach said he addressed the tragedy with his team before Saturday’s games.
“We mentioned some things about what we’re thankful for,” Barnett said. “What God has provided us and what we’re promised. God has given us all a gift to live and to be, some of us athletes and some of us any special job that we have. We can’t take anything for granted. Just as long as we have faith in the Lord, there will always be positive outcomes.”
ON THE FIELD
While Beal was keeping E&H’s hitters off balance, Milligan got a four-run third inning from its offense plus two security runs in the sixth to secure the win.
In the second game it was the Wasps’ turn to have a solid pitching performance.
Koty Proctor (1-0) threw six strong innings in a 4-2 victory. The senior gave up two runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk. The runs and hits came in the first and he retired the next 13 batters he faced.
Entering the season, E&H coach Trey McCall was not sure Proctor would even be on the staff this spring.
“Last fall he got his middle finger almost chopped off and they sewed it back on,” McCall recalled. “He’s been patient. He’s kept working and then today he got an opportunity and he delivered.”
E&H scored three runs on three hits in the third inning to take the lead for good.
The teams are scheduled to meet in the series capper Sunday.