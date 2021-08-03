Milligan cyclist Megan Jastrab earned a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Jastrab was part of the U.S. cycling team pursuit squad that broke an American record in winning the bronze-medal race at the Izu Velodrome in Izu, Japan.
Jastrab, a native of Apple Valley, California, was joined in the team pursuit by Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente, Emma White and Lily Williams. Jastrab, White, Dygert, and Valente competed in the bronze medal race and posted an American-record time of 4:07.579 to beat Canada's 4:10.552.
Germany broke the world record to take gold over runner-up Great Britain
As a freshman in 2019, Jastrab led the Buffs to the collegiate national championship in the women's team pursuit with Manuela Escobar and Gracie Pendleton.