BULLS GAP — Clayton Miller and Brandon Kinzer raced up front like a pair of Kentucky thoroughbreds Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway.
The drivers from the Bluegrass State pulled away from the rest of the 21-car field to finish 1-2 in the Brucebilt Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified feature.
Miller, a 37-year-old from Elkhorn, led all 25 laps but was constantly hounded by Kinzer, who challenged him at every chance, including a pair of late-race restarts. In the end, Miller’s No. 15 was just too stout and too consistent.
“I knew we had a good car after qualifying,” Miller said. “We were so-so after hot laps, but we made some changes and the car took off.
“When you get out front like that, you just try to run consistent and not try to push it. I knew Brandon was back there, so I just tried to be smooth and click off good consistent laps. I had a simple plan like I do at every other track: go fast, turn left and try not to spin out.”
Kinzer, a Lexington resident who works in the drilling business, dug deep with his black No. 18 machine. The race was halted by four cautions, but he couldn’t take advantage to pass Miller on any of the restarts.
“He was running where he needed to,” Kinzer said. “When we got in traffic, I thought I might have a little advantage, but it never worked out that way. Hats off to him. He was just a little better than us.”
North Carolina’s Nick Stroupe, racing for the Elizabethton-based Blake Terry Racing team, finished third. He emerged with the position after a battle with Jeff Hamby and Jody Puckett in which the drivers came three-wide off the final turn to the finish line.
Hamby took fourth and Puckett fifth.
SULLIVAN COUNTY SWEEP
Zach Walton won his third straight Front Wheel Drive feature, his fourth overall counting a win at 411 Speedway. Kingsport drivers David Trent and Larry Stapleton followed the 24-year-old Blountville racer to the finish line.
“I think I’ve got the setup right on the car,” said Walton, driver of the No. 38 Ford. “I don’t know if I have the motor to beat everyone else, but I’ve got the car turning from the top to the bottom easy. I can put the car anywhere I want. That’s where I think I’m catching everybody.”
Trent, the most recent winner in the Pure 4 class at the concrete Kingsport Speedway, was turning laps as fast as Walton at the end, but he took too long to get around Stapleton for second place.
Colton Hammonds was fourth and Cody Bean fifth.
JONESBOROUGH CLASSIC
Jonesborough’s Bobby Mays came up one position short to Knoxville’s Adam Engle in the Classic division. Mays was running only his third race in the division, but the five-time track champion is proving to be a quick learner.
Mays later found cracked headers under the hood of his No. 5 machine, leaving him optimistic that a win is right around the corner.
“These cars are a lot like the Street Stocks of the 1990s or early 2000s. They’re a blast to drive,” he said. “I’m having fun and I love it. I was just a tick off tonight. The next time, it might be a different story.”
John Stevens, Tim Bounds and Michael Millsap rounded out the top five.
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL
Knoxville drivers Adam Mitchell and Clyde Stanton finished 1-2 in the Sportsman Late Model division. Mitchell led all 20 laps, but Stanton poked the nose of his car under Mitchell on multiple occasions, including a pair of green-white-checkered restarts.
North Carolina’s Vic Chandler finished third, and Warren McMahan and Dustin Ratliff rounded out the top five.
STREET RACER
Parrottsville’s Wayne Rader rolled to a win in the Street Stock feature where the real battle was behind him. Colby Long fought past Tony Trent for the runner-up spot, and Marvin Green Jr. fended off Kevin Wolfe to hold on to fourth.
Morristown’s Logan Hickey edged Rader to win the 20-lap Mod Street feature. Kaleb Trent, Lance Creaseman and Tyler Haynes completed the top five.