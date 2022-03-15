MURFREESBORO — The Middle Tennessee women’s basketball team may have missed out on the NCAA Tournament, but junior forward Courtney Whitson and the Lady Raiders still played their way into the postseason.
Middle Tennessee will take on Wofford on Thursday in the opening round of the Women’s NIT. Tipoff at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro is set for 9 p.m.
"I'm happy for our players that we have the chance to continue on because we have had a good season and this is a reward for all of the positive things this team has done throughout the season," said coach Rick Insell, who has led the Lady Raiders to an NCAA or WNIT berth in all of his 17 seasons except when the pandemic forced the cancellation of play.
"The WNIT is not the NCAA Tournament but it is the next best thing, and there are some outstanding teams in the tournament. We appreciated the opportunity to extend our season and represent Conference USA.”
Middle Tennessee is making its eighth appearance in the WNIT and has a 7-7 record in the event. The Lady Raiders’ best showing came in 2015 when they reached the national quarterfinals.
The Lady Raiders (23-7) advanced to the semifinals of this year’s C-USA Tournament before falling to Louisiana Tech 80-72. Whitson, who played high school ball at Dobyns-Bennett, scored 17 points and grabbed four rebounds in the loss.
Whitson was a second-team all-conference selection this season.